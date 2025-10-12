Gut alert: Why ignoring digestive discomfort could land you in surgery Dr Lohith P from Manipal Hospital explains why recurring stomach pain shouldn’t be ignored. From gallstones to hernias and reflux, learn how early diagnosis and minimally invasive treatments can prevent serious digestive complications.

Most people brush off stomach pain as “just acidity” or “something I ate.” A few antacids, a cup of buttermilk, and we’re back to business. But doctors warn that what seems like a harmless ache could, in some cases, be an early sign of something far more serious, from gallstones to hernias or even early cancer.

We reached out to Dr Lohith P, Associate Consultant – Robotic Surgical Gastroenterology and GI Onco Surgery at Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur. The medical expert explained why chronic or recurring stomach discomfort should never be ignored. He also opened up how a timely diagnosis can save you from complications later.

Gallbladder stones: the silent trouble-makers

Gallstones can exist quietly for years without causing any symptoms. However, when they do act up, the pain can be intense, especially after a fatty meal. “The pain usually appears in the right upper abdomen, sometimes accompanied by nausea or vomiting,” says Dr Lohith.

If left alone, the gallstones may cause serious complications like blocked bile ducts, infection of the pancreas, or jaundice, all of which need emergency treatment. Thankfully, early diagnosis and minimally invasive (robotic or laparoscopic) surgery can have the stones safely removed and get the person back on their feet quickly.

Acid reflux and stomach disorders: when “heartburn” isn’t harmless

An occasional burning sensation after a spicy meal is common. But persistent reflux, frequent vomiting, or difficulty swallowing are red flags. “Chronic acid reflux can damage the food pipe and even raise the risk of oesophageal cancer if untreated,” explains Dr Lohith.

He clarifies that newer surgical techniques, such as laparoscopic and robotic anti-reflux surgeries, can also provide long-term relief when medication is no longer effective. The most important thing, however, is consultation early before the condition advances.

Hernias: innocent bulge or silent killer?

Hernias, tiny protrusions commonly noticed around the abdomen, groin, or a previous surgical scar, are yet another often overlooked condition. While they may not hurt at first, they don’t heal on their own and can worsen over time. “If a hernia traps part of the intestine and cuts off its blood supply, it can become a life-threatening emergency,” warns Dr Lohith.

A planned robotic or laparoscopic hernia repair not only prevents such risks but also ensures faster recovery and minimal scarring.

Anal and rectal concerns: breaking the stigma

Conditions like piles, fissures, fistulas, and pilonidal sinus are often dismissed out of embarrassment. “Patients silently suffer pain, bleeding, or pus discharge for years before seeking help,” says Dr Lohith.

With advanced laser treatments, these conditions can now be treated safely, painlessly, and without long hospital stays.

As Dr Lohith put it: “Early diagnosis and minimally invasive surgery ensure better results and faster recovery.” Your gut is often the first to signal that something’s wrong; don’t silence it.

