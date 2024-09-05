Teachers’ Day 2024: 10 motivational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to honour his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 10 motivational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day, celebrated annually on September 5 in India, is a day dedicated to acknowledging and appreciating the contribution of teachers to society. The date holds a special significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of India's most revered scholars, philosophers, and statesmen. In 2024, as we honour Teachers’ Day, we also celebrate the life and legacy of Dr Radhakrishnan, whose contributions to education continue to inspire generations.

Who Was Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a distinguished scholar in philosophy, a teacher par excellence, and the second President of India. He was an advocate for education, and his teachings stressed the importance of knowledge, ethics, and character-building. His academic career began as a professor of philosophy at various prestigious institutions, including the University of Mysore, Calcutta University, and Oxford University, where he taught Eastern Religions and Ethics.

A true visionary, Dr. Radhakrishnan believed that education plays a vital role in shaping individuals and building a strong nation. His writings on comparative religion and philosophy, particularly his works on Hinduism, brought him international acclaim. His exemplary career as a teacher earned him immense respect, and his deep understanding of education made him a national icon.

Why Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated on September 5?

The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day in India began in 1962, the year Dr. Radhakrishnan became the President of India. When his students and admirers approached him to celebrate his birthday, Dr. Radhakrishnan humbly suggested that instead of commemorating his birthday, the day should be dedicated to honouring all teachers. This marked the beginning of Teachers' Day celebrations on September 5, recognising the crucial role teachers play in shaping the future of the country.

Teachers' Day is now celebrated in schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the country with events and programs that express gratitude to teachers. It serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions teachers make in nurturing young minds and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow.

10 motivational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge."

"Education is the means by which we discover that learning makes life worth living."

"Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

"Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."

"The end-product of education should be a free, creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

"The aim of education is not the acquisition of information, but the comprehension of life."

"When we think we know, we cease to learn."

"Spiritual life is the genius of India."

"It is essential to understand that the aim of life is not merely to make a living, but to make a life."

