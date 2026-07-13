Surbhi Jyoti's daughter is named Seher, and the meaning is as beautiful as the announcement

New Delhi:

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri have finally revealed the name of their baby daughter, and it has instantly won hearts online. Sharing a heartwarming picture of their little one holding delicate flowers, the couple announced that their daughter is named Seher, exactly a month after her birth.

This announcement was particularly heartwarming for fans who have followed Surbhi for years, as the name evokes nostalgia for one of her most loved TV characters.

What does the name Seher mean?

Seher is an Urdu and Persian name with a beautiful meaning.

It means:

Dawn

Early morning

First light of day

Sunrise

A new beginning

The name symbolises hope, positivity, fresh starts and light after darkness, making it a meaningful choice for a newborn.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Surbhi wrote:

"Seher. Like the first light of morning, you arrived and made everything brighter."

The caption perfectly reflects the essence of the name, comparing their daughter to the gentle light that marks the beginning of a new day.

The name holds a special connection to Qubool Hai

The name Seher also evokes nostalgia among fans of Qubool Hai.

Seher Ahmed Khan was one of the lead protagonists introduced later in the popular Zee TV series. Known for her cheerful and spirited personality, the character remains one of Surbhi Jyoti's most memorable on-screen roles.

Many Qubool Hai fans see the naming of her daughter Seher as a touching tribute to the beloved character that continues to hold a special place in their hearts. Social media was soon flooded with comments from fans reminiscing about Qubool Hai and celebrating the nostalgic connection.

Fans shower love on the announcement

The announcement received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities, many of whom called it a beautiful and meaningful name. Several fans also couldn't help pointing out its connection to Qubool Hai.

For those who have followed Surbhi Jyoti's journey over the years, the announcement felt like the perfect blend of a personal milestone and one of the actress's most iconic on-screen characters.

With its beautiful meaning of hope, light and new beginnings, Seher is a fitting name for the couple's new chapter in life.

Also read: Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri reveal daughter's name 'Seher' on her one-month birthday