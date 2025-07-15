Sunlight, supplements or food: What actually works to boost Vitamin D levels? Despite living in a tropical country like ours, Vitamin D deficiency is still very common. So, the question is, how do you make sure you're getting enough? Is sitting in the sun enough? Can food cover your needs? Or do you really need to take supplements? Read on as doctors suggest what's best.

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is a crucial nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining bone health and overall well-being. However, it does a lot more than just help your bones stay strong. It plays a role in immunity, keeps your muscles functioning well, supports heart health, and even affects your mood.

However, despite its importance, many people suffer from Vitamin D deficiency. Despite living in a tropical country like ours, Vitamin D deficiency is still very common. So, the question is, how do you make sure you're getting enough? Is sitting in the sun enough? Can food cover your needs? Or do you really need to take supplements?

Read on as Dr. Mayank Vijayvargiya, Consultant, Orthopedics, Joint Replacement, Complex Trauma and Reconstruction at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim and Dr. Nikhil Jadhav, Consultant - Orthopedics, Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune reveal the best way to increase Vitamin D levels.

Sunlight

This is the body’s natural way to make Vitamin D. When your bare skin gets exposed to sunlight, more specifically, UVB rays, it starts producing Vitamin D3, which is the active and useful form. Ideally, getting around 15–30 minutes of sun, a few times a week, on areas like your arms, face or legs should be enough. But there’s a catch, many things can reduce this production. People with darker skin, older adults, those using sunscreen regularly, or folks who spend most of their day indoors might not be able to make enough Vitamin D, even if the sun is out. Midday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) is generally optimal for vitamin D synthesis due to peak UVB radiation, but duration needed varies based on skin type, latitude, season, and clothing. It is advisable to get sun exposure in this time window.

Food

Some foods do contain Vitamin D, but honestly, the list is pretty limited. Fatty fish like salmon or sardines, egg yolks, liver, and mushrooms exposed to sunlight are decent sources. Some packaged foods, like milk, cereals and plant-based alternatives, that are fortified with Vitamin D can be good sources. But for most people, especially vegetarians or those with dietary restrictions, it's tough to meet daily needs through diet alone.

Supplements

If you're not getting enough through sun or food, supplements are a safe and usuful alternative. They come in two types; D2 and D3, with D3 being more effective.

Which of the three is the best?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Sunlight is definitely the most natural way, but it isn’t always practical. A good mix of sensible sun exposure, eating Vitamin D-rich foods, and using supplements when needed works best for most people.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

