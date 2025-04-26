Sunglasses are not just a fashion statement; here's how the accessory protects your eyes Sunglasses are essential not just for style, but also for eye health and safety. Read on to know how sunglasses help to protect your eyes and how to select the right sunglasses.

Sunglasses are often seen as a stylish accessory, but their role is far beyond fashion. They have an important role to play in protecting the eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, which can cause serious eye conditions such as cataracts, macular degeneration and even cancer of the eyelids. Good quality sunglasses help block 99% to 100% of both UVA and UVB rays, acting as a shield against solar radiation.

Sunglasses also reduce glare, especially from surfaces like water, snow, and roads, improving visual clarity and comfort during outdoor activities. This makes them essential not just for style, but also for eye health and safety. Read on to know how sunglasses help to protect your eyes and how to select the right sunglasses.

How to Select The Right Sunglasses?

Look for 100% UV Protection

Always choose sunglasses that offer 100% UVA and UVB protection. This is the most important factor to protect your eyes from harmful solar radiation.

Consider Lens Quality and Material

Opt for lenses that are scratch-resistant and optically correct. High-quality materials like polycarbonate or glass provide better durability and clarity.

Consider Polarised Lenses

If you spend a lot of time outdoors, especially around water or while driving, polarised lenses can significantly reduce glare and improve visual comfort and safety.

Check for Certification Labels

Look for labels like ANSI (American National Standards Institute) or CE (European Conformity) marks that guarantee the sunglasses meet safety and quality standards.

Choose a Frame That Fits Well

The sunglasses should fit comfortably on your nose and around your ears. Poorly fitting sunglasses can slide down, cause discomfort and offer less protection from sunlight entering from the sides.

How Sunglasses Help Protect Your Eyes?

Block Harmful UV Rays

Good sunglasses offer 100% protection against UVA and UVB rays. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet light can lead to cataracts, macular degeneration and even eye cancers. Sunglasses act as a barrier, reducing the risk of these serious eye conditions.

Prevent Photokeratitis (Sunburn of the Eye)

Just like your skin, your eyes can get sunburned too, a condition called photokeratitis. Symptoms include pain, redness and temporary vision loss. Sunglasses help shield your corneas from intense sunlight, especially when near reflective surfaces like snow or water.

Protects Eyes from Wind, Dust and Debris

Besides sunlight, sunglasses act as a physical barrier against environmental irritants like dust, sand, pollen and wind. This helps prevent dry eyes, infections and corneal scratches.

