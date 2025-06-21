Summer Solstice 2025: Know history, significance and how to celebrate longest day of the year In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer season officially begins on the summer solstice. The day is full of festivities, sunshine, and the year's longest daylight hours.

The Summer Solstice, sometimes called the June Solstice, usually falls on either June 20 or June 21 and is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. The Northern Hemisphere's summer season and the Southern Hemisphere's winter season are marked by this astronomical event.

Summer Solstice: What is it?

In the Northern Hemisphere, the longest day of the year is the Summer Solstice, which falls around June 20 or 21. It marks the point at which the Sun reaches its maximum altitude in the sky and Earth's axial tilt leans closest to the Sun. As a result of this phenomenon, summer officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Summer Solstice 2025: Date and timings

On Friday, June 20, 2025, at 10:42 PM EDT, or Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 8:12 AM IST (or 2:42 AM GMT), the Northern Hemisphere will experience the Summer Solstice 2025. In the Northern Hemisphere, it is the longest day of the year; in the Southern Hemisphere, it is the shortest.

Summer Solstice 2025: Origin and astronomical significance

The word "solstice" originated from the Latin words "sol" (sun) and "sistere" (to stand still). It is the phenomenon that occurs when the Sun, as viewed from the North Pole, reaches its highest position in the sky. The Sun appears to stand motionless at its northernmost position during the Summer Solstice (before turning around). This day marks the formal start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to astronomy, the tilt of the Earth's rotating axis concerning its orbit around the Sun causes the Summer Solstice. The seasons vary because of the tilt of the Earth, which allows various areas to get varying amounts of sunlight throughout the year.

Summer Solstice 2025: Why it's the ’Longest Day of the Year’

For the Northern Hemisphere, the Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. The North Pole is angled straight towards the Sun during the solstice, which causes this occurrence. This maximises daylight hours for places in the northern latitudes and causes the Sun to appear at its maximum altitude in the sky. On the other hand, with the South Pole angled away from the Sun, the Summer Solstice is the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere.

Summer Solstice 2025: Celebrations

There are customs for commemorating the summer solstice in many cultures worldwide. Typical procedures include:

On the summer solstice, people in England congregate at the prehistoric monument known as Stonehenge to watch the sunrise. In many European nations, bonfires are burnt as a sign of the sun's strength and to fend off evil spirits. To celebrate the start of summer, several villages host festivals that include local cuisine, dance, and music.

