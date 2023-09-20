Sukoon health centre provides India's best alcohol, substance and habit rehabilitation programme

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sukoon health centre in Chhatarpur

Sukoon health centre is India's best alcohol, substance and habit rehabilitation facility that provides the best environment for recovery and holistic wellness to individuals. This Recovery Centre adopts a unique 360-degree approach to deliver comprehensive and personalised care for individuals facing challenges with alcohol and substance abuse. Sukoon health centre also aims to be the largest network of psychiatric hospitals, mental health facilities, and deaddiction centers in India.

A team of experienced psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, counsellors, and art-based therapists ensure that an individual receives personalised care. The treatments are designed keeping in mind the condition, emotions, and needs of the individual. Sukoon health centre, located in Chhatarpur, ensures world-class treatments, premium facilities, modern amenities, and above all compassionate caregivers.

At Sukoon health centre, each residential room is thoughtfully designed to aid an individual's recovery. Sophisticated details such as wooden flooring and lounge seating create residential comfort, while modern bath amenities and private balconies invite patients to relax. From tranquillity suits to sanctuary residences, each room is spacious and comes with amenities such as floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in showers, smart TVs, mini-fridges and ample closet space. Image Source : INDIA TVFrom tranquility suits to sanctuary residences, each room is spacious

The first aim of the treatment is to stabilise the individual and assess the acute psychiatric symptoms and related mental health diagnoses. The clinical team comprises of doctors, psychologists, social workers, therapists and nurses. The treatment programme begins with detoxification or withdrawal management to address emotional and physical challenges. There is an exclusive therapy chamber that encourages open communication. Then comes the phase where techniques are used to curb cravings and soothe the body.

There is also an advanced physiotherapy centre which is equipped with the latest technology and a full-time physiotherapist. Other amenities like a swimming pool, fully-equipped gym and outdoor studio are also available.

Established in February 2020, Sukoon is India's premier chain of mental health hospitals, offering treatment for a wide range of psychiatric and psychological conditions. Sukoon is committed to delivering comprehensive care for the entire spectrum of mental health-related conditions.

