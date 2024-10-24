Struggling to lose weight before Diwali 2024? Follow THESE 6 effective tips to shed kilos to look fit, healthy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Follow THESE 6 effective tips to shed kilos

These days everyone seems to be in a festive mood. The list of Diwali shopping, cleaning, and homemade dishes is being prepared. Many types of sweets are made or bought on Diwali. People eat a lot of fried and sweet food. Due to which weight starts increasing rapidly. In such a situation, you should make yourself fit before Diwali. Lose 1-2 kg of weight before Diwali so that you can eat a lot on Diwali. Let's know from nutritionist, weight loss coach, and keto dietitian Swati Singh what are the special ways to lose weight before Diwali.

6 Weight Loss Tips Before Diwali:

Eliminate white things- First of all, remove all white things from your plate. White things mean. Reduce white sugar, refined flour, and salt. Because water retention is caused by salt. In such a situation, if you reduce salt in your food, then water retention reduces. For people whose weight has increased due to water retention, it reduces. Exercise daily- Do exercise for 30 to 40 minutes at any time of the day. Which includes running, walking, yoga, or any other kind of exercise. Complete 10 thousand steps every day. This will also help you lose weight. Healthy meal planning- Along with preparing for Diwali, it is important to take time for your fitness as well. Eat homemade food daily. Do not eat any unhealthy meals or snacks. Prepare some healthy food for yourself before Diwali. This will help you avoid eating anything unhealthy. Control portions- Eat food but be careful about how much you are eating. Pay attention to your portion control. Especially eat a very light dinner. Eat porridge, khichdi, soup, or salad for dinner. This will prevent any kind of fat from getting stored in your body from dinner. No Oil Day- 2 days before Diwali, bring your diet to No Oil Day. That is, do not use any kind of oil in food during these two days. Do not eat any oily things. For this, include as many fruits, salad, curd, and green vegetables in your diet as possible. Drink plenty of water- Many times we forget to drink water during Diwali cleaning or work. Due to changing weather people are able to drink less water. So drink plenty of water throughout the day. You must drink at least 3 liters of water in a day. This will also help you lose weight.

