The "weird" tricks fitness expert uses to control hunger (and why they really work) Struggling with overeating? A fitness coach shares five surprisingly weird but science-backed habits that help you eat less without dieting, from using smaller plates to switching off your phone during meals. Try these simple hacks to fix cravings and build mindful eating habits.

New Delhi:

We’ve all been there: you sit down for a meal, and before you know it, the plate is empty, the snack drawer is open, and you’re wondering how you ended up three helpings deep. Overeating isn’t just about lack of willpower; it’s often a result of mindless habits, distraction and subtle signals that make us eat more than our body needs. That’s exactly what popular online fitness coach Zaccheus Payne revealed in an Instagram post, when he shared five unconventional habits he uses to keep his appetite in check. The best part? They’re easy to adopt.

From setting a timer to downsizing your plate, each habit turns an everyday meal into a mindful experience. Instead of fighting hunger with willpower, you’re asking your body and brain to slow down, focus and understand what “enough” really feels like. And in the world of weight management, slowing down often wins more battles than pushing harder.

5 mindful eating habits that shrink your cravings naturally

1. Set a 20-minute timer before you eat

Eating fast is one of the most common triggers of overeating. When you rush through your meal, the brain doesn’t get enough time to register fullness, so you keep piling on. The coach uses a timer to slow down the process and catch the moment when his body switches from “eating” to “full”.

2. Put your phone on aeroplane mode at meals

Scrolling through social media or watching a show while eating may feel harmless, but distractions are dangerous. They detach you from your body’s hunger signals. The coach switches his phone off during meals, “If I’m eating, I’m only eating,” he says.

3. Drink a full glass of water before every meal

Often what feels like hunger is actually mild dehydration. One full glass of water pre-meal can reduce cravings and make it easier to recognise true hunger. The coach credits this habit for helping him slow down, eat less and feel more satisfied.

4. Use smaller plates and bowls

Here’s the one people often call “weird,” but it’s backed by behavioural science: when you serve food on a smaller plate, your portion appears fuller, which tricks the brain into feeling satisfied sooner. The coach says he always uses small dinnerware, “my brain feels the portion is sufficient, I end up eating less without trying”.

5. No food before noon (for those who can safely follow it)

Finally, the fasting approach: the coach doesn’t eat anything before lunch, using black coffee and water in the morning instead. While this isn’t suitable for everyone, it helps reduce snacking, sharpens focus and supports calorie control when used properly.

Why these habits matter beyond weight

Zaccheus Payne shares that these methods are more than gimmicks. They shift your relationship with food from automatic consumption to conscious nourishment. Each habit slows your eating, sharpens your awareness and gives your body the time it needs to listen and respond. In a world where we rush through every meal, choosing to slow down is the real “weird” habit that works.

Overeating isn’t a character flaw; it’s a signal that your body and mind are out of sync. By changing how you eat just slightly, you give yourself a chance to reconnect. Try one of these habits this week: your next meal could look the same, but feel very different.

