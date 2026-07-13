Step inside Shekhar Suman's stunning sea-facing Mumbai home with Victorian-inspired interiors

New Delhi:

Celebrity homes often reflect their personalities, and Shekhar Suman's home is no exception. An amalgamation of Victorian interiors, personal memorabilia, spirituality and spectacular sea views, the house is a beautiful reflection of the actor's journey and beliefs.

A recent home tour by Instagram creator Priyam Saraswat offers a glimpse into the actor's elegant residence, where every nook and corner is filled with memories and significance. Shekhar's home looks like it was built with a lot of care and love.

Victorian interiors with a timeless appeal

The moment you step inside, you are greeted by the beautiful Victorian-style interiors of the apartment. Rich woodwork, ornate décor, elegant chandeliers and other classic details give the home an old-world charm without making it feel dull or uninviting. The apartment is adorned with numerous works of art that reflect Shekhar Suman's love for traditional interior design.

Every décor piece has a story to tell

Another fascinating aspect of the house is its deeply personal collection of artwork and decor. Shekhar Suman shares that many of the paintings, sculptures and decorative pieces have been collected from cities such as New York and San Diego. Among them is a unique chess set that holds great sentimental value for him.

The décor has not been chosen merely to beautify the home; each piece represents a cherished memory from his travels.

Spirituality finds a special place at home

Another distinctive feature of the residence is the presence of numerous idols of various gods and goddesses placed throughout the house. The thoughtfully placed idols reflect the actor's spiritual beliefs and bring a sense of peace and positivity to the home. The perfect blend of heritage-inspired décor and spiritual elements makes the house both elegant and rooted in tradition.

A sea-facing terrace steals the show

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the apartment is its expansive sea-facing terrace. With breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea and lush mangrove forests, the outdoor space is filled with natural light and fresh air. The peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal place to relax while enjoying one of Mumbai's most beautiful views.

The open-plan layout also makes the apartment feel even more spacious.

Personal spaces for work and celebrations

The home tour also showcases Shekhar Suman's personal spaces. There is a stylish bar area for entertaining guests and a dedicated study where the actor focuses on his creative work, including Shekhar Tonite.

As the tour draws to a close, Shekhar Suman reminisces about arriving in Mumbai on a motorcycle with almost nothing and dreaming of building a successful life in the city.