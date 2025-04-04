Stay aware of these 5 mistakes while cleaning your microwave; otherwise it may get damaged Don't risk damaging your microwave! Learn about the 5 common mistakes to avoid while cleaning your microwave to ensure its longevity. Know the best practices for a safe and effective cleaning process.

Nowadays, microwaves are being used in every household. With its help, many of our works have become easy. We no longer have to go out to eat things like pizza, burgers, cookies, etc. With the help of some tips, we can prepare these things at home. Apart from this, it is also being used in homes today to heat food, tea, and roast papad, potatoes, sweet potatoes, etc. In such a situation, if used for a long time, it gets filled with the smell of food items, and if something falls on it, it also becomes dirty. In such a situation, it must be cleaned after some time. Otherwise, along with looking dirty, one does not feel like using it.

Cleaning the microwave from time to time is necessary; otherwise, the risk of bacteria growing in it increases. Some people make some mistakes while cleaning the microwave; in such a situation, you have to take some precautions while cleaning it. Otherwise your microwave can get damaged. If you also want to keep your microwave in good condition, then here are some important cleaning tips to make your appliance last longer.

1. Do not use too much water

Often people clean the microwave by soaking the cloth in water, but doing so is entirely wrong. This can affect the performance of your microwave, along with water getting into its parts. If moisture gets into its internal parts, the risk of damage increases. Instead of pouring water, wet the microfibre cloth and clean it with the help of steam or a liquid cleaner.

2. Remove the plug and clean it

Always clean the microwave by switching it off and then removing its plug. This will not damage any part, and you will not be at risk of electric shock.

3. Do not use harsh chemicals

Never use harsh chemicals to clean the microwave. There are many types of harsh chemicals and bleaches available in the market. Avoid using them for cleaning, as doing so can damage the inner coating. Instead, you can use natural cleaners like vinegar, baking soda , alum, etc.

4. Do not clean too vigorously

Whenever you clean the microwave, keep in mind that the glass or any small parts inside it should not be cleaned with too much pressure. By doing this, it can get unbalanced and even break. In such a situation, always clean with a gentle hand.

5. Do not use immediately after cleaning

Never use the microwave immediately after cleaning it. By doing this, the moisture present inside it and the smell of the cleaning products can mix with the food. Apart from this, if you use the microwave due to moisture, it can cause a short circuit.

