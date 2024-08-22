Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Start your morning with these 5 exercises for a happier, healthier you

The way you start your morning sets the tone for the rest of the day. A morning exercise routine not only wakes up your body but also boosts your mood, energy levels, and overall well-being. Incorporating just a few simple exercises into your daily routine can have a profound impact on your physical and mental health. Here are five exercises to kickstart your day and help you feel happier and healthier.

Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar)

Sun Salutations are a series of yoga poses that flow together in a sequence. This exercise is an excellent way to stretch your entire body, improve flexibility, and promote mindfulness. It also enhances blood circulation and helps balance the body's energy levels.

How to do it:

Stand at the front of your mat with your feet together.

Inhale as you raise your arms overhead, and exhale as you fold forward.

Step or jump back into a plank position, then lower yourself into a push-up position.

Inhale as you arch your back into an upward-facing dog, then exhale as you push your hips back into a downward-facing dog.

Step or jump your feet forward, then rise back to standing with your arms overhead.

Repeat this flow for 5-10 rounds.

Bodyweight Squats

Squats are a powerhouse exercise that targets your lower body, particularly the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. They also engage your core and help improve posture. Adding squats to your morning routine can increase your heart rate, build strength, and boost metabolism.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body by bending your knees and hips as if you're sitting back into a chair.

Keep your chest up and your knees in line with your toes.

Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Perform 3 sets of 15-20 repetitions.

Plank

The plank is a simple yet effective exercise for strengthening your core muscles, which are essential for overall stability and balance. Holding a plank position can also improve your posture and prevent back pain.

How to do it:

Start in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders.

Engage your core and keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Hold the position for as long as possible, aiming for at least 30 seconds.

Gradually increase the duration as you build strength.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a great way to get your blood flowing and your heart pumping first thing in the morning. This aerobic exercise also helps to improve coordination and stamina while giving you a burst of energy.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet together and your arms by your sides.

Jump your feet out to the sides while raising your arms overhead.

Jump back to the starting position.

Perform 3 sets of 30-50 repetitions.

Cat-Cow Stretch

The Cat-Cow stretch is a gentle yoga pose that helps to loosen up the spine and relieve tension in the back. This exercise also encourages deep breathing, which can reduce stress and improve mental clarity.

How to do it:

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Inhale as you arch your back and lift your head and tailbone toward the ceiling (Cow Pose).

Exhale as you round your back and tuck your chin to your chest (Cat Pose).

Alternate between these two poses for 1-2 minutes, focusing on your breath.

Why does morning exercise matter?

Starting your day with exercise has numerous benefits beyond physical fitness. Morning workouts can help regulate your circadian rhythm, making it easier to wake up and fall asleep at consistent times. Exercise also releases endorphins, the body's natural "feel-good" hormones, which can improve your mood and reduce stress throughout the day.

Additionally, a morning routine that includes exercise sets a positive tone for the day. It fosters a sense of accomplishment and motivation, helping you tackle the day's challenges with a clear mind and energised body.