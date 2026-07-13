Sonali Bendre eats just 'one-and-a-half meals a day, follows an 18–20-hour fasting routine

New Delhi:

Sonali Bendre has opened up about the wellness routine she follows after her cancer journey, revealing that she practises intermittent fasting for 18–20 hours and usually eats one-and-a-half meals a day. She shared that this routine works for her and is part of the disciplined lifestyle she has maintained over the years.

Although her diet has sparked curiosity among fans, health experts often emphasise that nutrition plans are highly personal and may not work the same way for everyone.

What has Sonali Bendre revealed?

In a recent chat with Mashable India, Sonali said that she fasts for 18–20 hours and usually eats one-and-a-half meals a day, although on some days she has two meals.

She said that she believes in eating less rather than overeating and has gradually developed a routine that suits her body and lifestyle.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of fasting and eating. Unlike traditional diets, it focuses more on when you eat than what you eat.

Typical fasting schedules include:

12:12 (12 hours of fasting, 12 hours of eating)

14:10

16:8

18:6

An 18–20-hour fasting window is more restrictive and may not be suitable for everyone.

Is intermittent fasting beneficial for your health?

Intermittent fasting may offer certain health benefits for some individuals when followed appropriately. These include:

Better blood sugar control

Improved insulin sensitivity

Weight management

Reduced calorie intake

Better metabolic health

However, these benefits depend more on your overall diet, sleep, physical activity and general health than on fasting itself.

Who should avoid long fasting periods?

Long fasting periods may not be suitable for everyone. In general, it is best to consult a healthcare professional before trying them, especially if you:

Have diabetes or take blood sugar-lowering medication

Are you pregnant or breastfeeding

Have a history of eating disorders

Are underweight

Have certain chronic medical conditions

Are you recovering from illness or surgery

People who experience dizziness, weakness, fatigue or difficulty concentrating while fasting should also seek medical advice.

Wellness isn't one-size-fits-all

Sonali Bendre's eating routine is simply what has worked for her personally over the years while focusing on her wellbeing. While intermittent fasting may benefit some people, experts recommend choosing an eating pattern that suits your body's individual needs.

Rather than following a celebrity's routine exactly, it is always better to build healthy habits under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional or a registered dietitian.

Also read: 'An 800-calorie diet broke my body': Woman reveals why she regained 50 kg after losing 35 kg