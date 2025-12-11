Sleeping less than seven hours more dangerous for lifespan than obesity and diabetes, study finds A new study shows that regularly sleeping less than seven hours may shorten life more than risks such as obesity or diabetes. Researchers found that people in regions with higher sleep deprivation had lower life expectancy, stressing the importance of seven to nine hours of sleep.

New Delhi:

A new study in SLEEP Advances, a peer-reviewed scientific journal that publishes research on sleep, sleep disorders and the science of sleep health, suggests that Americans who consistently sleep less than seven hours at night may well be shortening their lifespan.

The research, conducted between 2019 and 2025, matched data from more than 3,000 counties across the United States, comparing reported sleep duration with average lifespan. It was found that in the regions where people slept less had shorter lifespans.

Sleep deprivation linked to shorter life expectancy

Sleeping under seven hours a night was associated with reduced life expectancy, whether in wealthy or low-income areas, in busy cities and remote rural regions alike. But even within states, the disparity is evident. In Oregon, for example, counties with a higher proportion of people who are sleep-deprived consistently have a lower life expectancy compared with neighbouring counties where more people sleep longer.

Why seven to nine hours of sleep matters

According to the National Sleep Foundation, millions of Americans get less than seven hours of sleep every day. “I was surprised to see such a robust association between sleep habits and alcohol consumption,” said senior author Andrew McHill, PhD, a sleep researcher and associate professor at Oregon Health & Science University.

“I did not expect it to be so strongly correlated to life expectancy,” he said. “We have always thought sleep is important, but this research really drives that point home. People should strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep if at all possible.”

Results emphasize how basic proper sleep is to health in the long run, not just to make a person rested during the day.

Sleep insufficiency more dangerous for lifespan than obesity and diabetes

When researchers compared sleep insufficiency with other well-known mortality risks, the results proved quite eye-opening. Sleep insufficiency ranked close to major predictors of early death, including smoking, obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, unemployment and lack of health insurance. While smoking proved to be the most determinant factor, insufficient sleep ranked second, higher than obesity, diabetes, and inactivity.

The message is as simple as it can get: seven to nine hours of quality sleep is not a luxury; it’s essential for your body to function well and for you to live longer.