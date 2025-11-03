Skipping meals due to workload? You might be trading nutrition for exhaustion Experts warn that when you trade balanced meals for back-to-back meetings, you’re essentially swapping nourishment for exhaustion. Prioritising small, nutrient-rich meals and mindful eating, even during busy days, can help sustain focus, energy, and overall well-being.

New Delhi:

Skipping meals, working late or checking emails at night were once upon a time commitments towards work. Today, there are red flags of burnout. As remote and hybrid work blur the lines between personal and professional life. We must ask ourselves, are we working efficiently or endlessly?

Today’s digital age has stretched the workday beyond its limits. Something that began as flexibility has evolved into an expectation of always being on. While this creates an illusion of productivity, it silently destroys focus, health and energy. Over time, it leads to disengagement, illness and even fatigue.

Organisations should move away from equating long hours with success. Productivity should never come at the cost of health and well-being. The best companies are those that design their systems to sustain, not to exhaust their employees.

Initiatives toward a healthier work model

Sustainable productivity requires intentional change from within in both mindset and management. A few steps would include:

Personalised work hours: Let employees select their hours that align with their energy and family commitments

Let employees select their hours that align with their energy and family commitments Four-day work week: Countries and companies testing this model are seeing lower stress and higher efficiency

Countries and companies testing this model are seeing lower stress and higher efficiency Build boundaries: Strictly no communication after-hours can protect mental well-being and prevent digital overload

Strictly no communication after-hours can protect mental well-being and prevent digital overload Encouraging week-offs: Taking the time off recharges the brain, enhancing decision-making and creativity

Taking the time off recharges the brain, enhancing decision-making and creativity Lead by example: Leaders who prioritise health, rest and inspire teams to do the same

Workplaces in the future will measure success not with the targets met, but with lives well lived. Healthy work habits won’t reduce ambition; they will refine it. By creating people-first cultures, organisations will foster innovation that will endure the future.

