Trying to lose weight? Experts say this simple morning habit may help more than you think

New Delhi:

Mornings quietly do a lot of metabolic heavy lifting. Hunger hormones reset. Blood sugar stabilises. Energy systems wake up. Yet, when weight loss enters the chat, breakfast is usually the first thing people cut. The logic feels simple. Skip a meal, cut calories, lose weight faster. But bodies rarely work on shortcuts.

In reality, nutrition experts say the more supportive morning habit might be the opposite. Reporting by Eating Well highlights insights from registered dietitians, including Maj. Kelly Kaim, M.S., RD, LD, lead sports dietitian for the Army’s World Class Athlete Program, and Boston-based dietitian Lainey Younkin, M.S., RDN, LDN. Their shared view is steady. Not skipping breakfast may actually make weight loss easier to sustain.

Why eating breakfast supports weight loss

After an overnight fast, the body is primed for refuelling. A balanced breakfast helps regulate appetite hormones, improves satiety and stabilises energy levels across the day. Skip that window, and the body often compensates later. That compensation does not always look dramatic. It builds gradually. Extra snacks. Larger portions. More sugar cravings.

Higher calorie intake later in the day

Dietitians often see the same pattern repeat. People who miss breakfast end up eating more at lunch, dinner or during late snacking windows. “Ever find yourself raiding the kitchen in the late afternoon or after dinner? Nine times out of ten, it’s because you didn’t eat enough at breakfast,” Younkin said, pointing to how early under-eating tends to rebound later.

Research observations mirror this behaviour. Some studies have found that breakfast skippers consume more calories at subsequent meals and show poorer diet quality overall. While certain short-term analyses report slightly lower daily calorie totals among skippers, experts caution that brief diet recalls do not capture long-term habits accurately.

Evening overeating and calorie timing

Skipping breakfast does not suppress hunger. It delays it. And when hunger peaks at night, food choices often skew heavier and more calorie dense. “When you eat a balanced breakfast, you stay full and energised longer, and the nighttime cravings essentially disappear, making it easier to stay in a slight calorie deficit for weight loss,” Younkin said, explaining how meal timing influences appetite control.

Kaim also emphasised energy utilisation across the day, noting, “Switching to a larger breakfast allows you to use that fuel all day and not have extra unused calories versus eating a ton at night and not using it, which then can be stored as fat.” In other words, when calories arrive earlier, the body is more likely to burn them rather than store them.

Blood sugar stability matters too

Breakfast plays a role in post-fast glucose regulation. Without it, blood sugar swings can become sharper after subsequent meals. “Skipping breakfast or not eating enough in the morning throws off blood sugar balance, which plays a huge role in weight loss,” Younkin said, linking morning fuelling directly to metabolic control.

Small clinical studies support this link. Participants who skipped breakfast experienced higher blood sugar spikes and insulin responses after lunch compared to days they ate breakfast. They also reported greater hunger levels. Additional research suggests breakfast skipping may worsen glucose management in people with type 2 diabetes.

The morning habit worth keeping

The takeaway is not about forcing a heavy meal at sunrise. It is about consistency. A balanced breakfast containing protein, fibre and healthy fats can support satiety, stabilise energy and reduce late-day overeating. Not eating more. Just eating earlier. Spreading calories instead of compressing them. Sometimes the simplest habit…is the one doing the most quiet work.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

