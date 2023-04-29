Sita Navami 2023: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp And Facebook statuses

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sita Navami 2023

Sita Navami 2023: One of the auspicious occasions, it is also known as Sita Jayanti and is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. This occasion is observed on the Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. This year, Sita Navami will be celebrated on April 29, across parts of the country. According to Drik Panchang, it is believed that Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. On this day, married women keep fast on Sita Navami and pray to seek long lives for their husbands.

Goddess Sita was married to Lord Rama who was also born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram and begin their day on a positive note. By chanting, "ॐ Sri Sita Namah. Ome Sri Ramaya," All your wishes will be fulfilled today.

As this auspicious occasion is here, we bring you sweet wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Sita Navami 2023: Wishes, Greetings

May Goddess Sita shower you with immense love and blessings. Shubh Sita Navami to you and your family.

May your relationship be like Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. May your married life be full of joy and positivity. Happy Sita Navami.

Happy Sita Navami to everyone. I am praying for your success and happiness.

With the gleam of diyas, may happiness and prosperity fill your life. Wishing you a happy Sita Navami.

This Sita Navami, may Sita Maa fulfill all your dreams, and may you succeed in all your endeavours.

I wish you and your family joy, harmony and good health on this auspicious festival. Have a blessed Sita Navami.

You should be brave and calm like Goddess Sita, Happy Sita Jayanti.

Sita Navami 2023: HD Images, WhatsApp And Facebook statuses

Read More Lifestyle News