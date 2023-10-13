Shubho Mahalaya 2023: Know date, significance, wishes and quotes for auspicious day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, significance, wishes and quotes for Shubho Mahalaya 2023.

It’s that time of the year again! Shubho Mahalaya is upon us and it’s time to celebrate the grand festival that marks the end of the Pitru Paksha period and heralds in the festive season of Durga Puja. To commemorate this special occasion, we thought it would be a great idea to provide some interesting information about Shubho Mahalaya and what it means to the people of India.

So, what exactly is Shubho Mahalaya?

It is an auspicious day that marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and is considered the most significant day for Bengalis all over India. This day marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha, which is celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Shubho Mahalaya falls on the new moon day (Amavasya) of the bright fortnight (shukla paksha) of the Hindu month of Ashwin.

Each year, Shubho Mahalaya is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. On this day, Hindus begin their preparation for Durga Puja by cleaning their homes and decorating them with lights, flowers and other items. Special prayers are also offered to Goddess Durga and Lord Shiva on this day. Devotees perform ‘Tarpan’ for their ancestors on this day as a way to honour them and seek their blessings for a prosperous life ahead.

Shubho Mahalaya holds a special significance for Bengalis. It marks the beginning of Devi Paksha, which is celebrated with great fanfare across India. The festivities last longer than any other festival in India and include several rituals, such as Mahasaptami, Mahadashtami, Mahanavami and Vijayadashami. This year, Shubho Mahalaya will be celebrated on October 14, 2023.

Shubo Mahalaya Wishes and Quotes

May Maa Durga empower you and your family with her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. Happy Mahalaya!

Goddess Durga will take away all of your vices and give you happiness. Fill your life with the colour of pleasure and success, and grant you peace for all your wishes and hopes. Happy Mahalaya!

May this festive season brighten your days and nights. May it add colour and make your life more bright. May it amply remove all worries from your life, and give you strength to face every strife. Happy Mahalaya!

May her blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day. Happy Mahalaya!

Shubho Mahalaya! With the end of the Shradh, let us all gear up to welcome Goddess Durga. May her blessings always be with you.

Rupam dehi, Jayam dehi, Yasho dehi, Diswo jahi! May Maa Durga's homecoming fill Earth with new hope and joy, this Mahalaya!

