Shubho Mahalaya 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages and Facebook Status to Share

Shubho Mahalaya 2022: Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations. It is observed at the end of Shradh or Pitru Paksha. A 16-day duration when Hindus commemorate their ancestors and pay homage to them. This year, Shubho Mahalaya is falling on September 25. The day holds both religious and spiritual significance. Devotees believe the day is for all to know the power of truth, courage and to remind one and all that in the end, good will always triumph over evil.

Shubho Mahalaya Significance

Mahalaya is all about the beginning of Durga Puja fun. Generally, people believe that on this day, Goddess Durga officially begins her journey from Mount Kailash -- where she resides with her husband Lord Shiva -- to her maternal home on Earth. As per the Hindu calendar, the celebrations of Mahalaya begin a week before the Durga Pooja celebrations.

Mahalaya 2022 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status

Shubho Mahalaya! With the end of the Shradh, let us all gear up to welcome Goddess Durga. May her blessings always be with you.

Kasher Bone Laglo Dola,

Pujo Elo Oi.

Ak Bachharer Pratikha Sesh Holo Tai.

Sarod Suvechha !

May Ma Durga grant you the strength to kill the ‘demons’ within, grant you the courage to push aside ‘evil’ longings and greed, end all your miseries and illuminate your life and soul with true happiness. Shubho Devi Paksha. Shubho Mahalaya!

Wishing Goddess Durga destroys all evil around you. May the Goddess fill your life with prosperity and happiness. May you have immense peace this Devi Paksha. Happy Mahalaya!

May Maa Durga empower you and your family with her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. Happy Mahalaya!

Goddess Durga will take away all of your vices and give you happiness. Fill your life with the colour of pleasure and success, and grants you peace for all your wishes and hopes. Happy Mahalaya!

May Maa Durga empower u & ur family with her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. Happy Mahalaya!

May this festive season brightens your days and nights. May it add colour and make your life more bright. May it amply remove all worries from your life, and give you strength to face every strife. Happy Mahalaya!

Rupam dehi, Jayam dehi, Yasho dehi, Diswo jahi! May Maa Durga's homecoming fill Earth with new hope and joy, this Mahalaya!

May her blessings remove all obstacles from your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day. Happy Mahalaya!

Memories of moments celebrated together

Moments that have been attached to my heart forever

Make me Miss You, even more, this Festival

Hope this Mahalaya brings in Good Fortune

And Long lasting happiness for you!

