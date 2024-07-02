Shoulder stiffness? Practice this exercise for 2 minutes like Malaika Arora to get instant relief

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Exercise to get relief from shoulder stiffness.

Shoulder and back pain have become common lifestyle problems nowadays. Sitting in front of the computer for a long time, sleeping in the wrong posture or lifting heavy items can increase these pains. However, you can get relief from this pain by adopting regular exercise and correct stretching techniques. Today we are going to tell you about such an exercise which takes only 2 minutes to do. Malaika Arora has shared this great exercise on her Instagram to get relief from shoulder and back pain. Let's know how to do this exercise to get relief from shoulder and back pain.

Do this exercise to get rid of shoulder and back pain:

First of all, take the dumbbell in the fist of your left hand. Now, keeping your left hand down, take it behind your back. In this position, keep in mind that the lower end of the dumbbell is in the fist of your left hand. Now, keeping your right hand up, take it behind your back and try to hold the upper end of the dumbbell in the left hand. Now, your left hand will have the lower end of the dumbbell and the right hand will have the upper end of the dumbbell. Now pull your left hand downwards and the right hand upwards. While pulling, keep in mind that both the ends of the dumbbell are in the fist of your left and right hand. Now do the same process by holding the dumbbell in the right hand.

For how long you should practice this exercise in a day?

You can do this exercise by taking a few minutes every day. This exercise will not only reduce your shoulder and back pain but will also strengthen your muscles, making you feel more healthy and energetic. The best thing is that you do not need to go to the gym to do this. You can easily do this exercise at home.

Note: Regular exercise can provide relief from shoulder and back pain. If the pain is severe or persists, consult a doctor.

