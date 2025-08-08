Weight training for women over 40: From shoulder presses to lunges, start your strength journey now If you’re 40+, don’t fear weights. These strength training exercises will help you feel strong, energised, and confident; one squat and press at a time.

Exercise should be an integral part of an individual’s life; no matter their age or gender. From children to adults, physical activity is extremely important for everyone as it helps to keep away diseases and manage weight. Women above the age of 40 tend to be confused about what exercises they should do to maintain their health, one could be weight training.

Weight training, also known as strength training or resistance training, is a form of exercise that uses weights or resistance to build muscle strength and endurance. Here are some weight training exercises for women over 40.

Weight training for women above 40

Shoulder Presses: This exercise targets the shoulders, upper back and arms. When you use dumbbells and resistance bands, these exercises help maintain posture, reduce shoulder stiffness and support daily activities like lifting or reaching.

Squats: Squats are a full-body exercise, but primarily target the lower body, especially the glutes and thighs. It mimics everyday movements like sitting and standing, thereby improving functional strength.

Deadlifts: This exercise works on the hamstrings, glutes, lower back and core. It is ideal for improving posterior chain strength and improving posture. It also helps activate muscles around the spine, which can help reduce lower back pain, which is a common problem in women above 40.

Lunges: This exercise is excellent for strengthening the quads, hamstrings, glutes and calves. It also improves balance and hip flexibility, both of which tend to reduce with age.

Bent-over Rows: This exercise improves upper body strength. For women over 40, it's important to counteract the hunched posture caused by years of desk work or weakened back muscles. Rows also improve spinal alignment and help with pulling motions in daily life.

