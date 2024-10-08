Should one meditate on an empty stomach or not? Know what is the right time and way to do it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Should one meditate on an empty stomach or not?

Meditation has many benefits. It calms your mind and improves the speed of your thoughts. This improves your mental state, you are able to control your thoughts and it also helps in regulating sleep. But, meditation also has its method and time. If you do meditation without following the rules, then you will not get the benefits that you can get by doing it with the rules. So, let's know at what time meditation should be done and what is the right way.

What is the best time for meditation?

You can do meditation at any time, but you should do it in the morning. First of all, in the morning, along with being fresh, the environment around you is fresh and there is less noise. Apart from this, you also have less work at this time, due to which the distraction of the mind is less and you are able to meditate peacefully. Also, at this time its effect is more on your body.

How long should one meditate?

You should meditate for about 20 to 30 minutes every day. Doing this increases your concentration and helps you calm down. However, you can also meditate 3 times a day in separate sessions of 10 minutes each.

What is the right way of meditating?

While meditating, you should choose a small word that when spoken creates a kind of vibration. Like Om...so, if you do not meditate, then start it. You will feel better in this stressful life.

ALSO READ: Want to flush out toxins from body? Drink THIS detox water on empty stomach