Shilpa Shetty gives major fitness goals by exercising her core strength | WATCH

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a true fitness enthusiast who never fails to inspire us with her hard training routines, and Monday was no exception. Starting the week on an upbeat note, the 49-year-old actor gave us a sneak glimpse into her intense exercise session, instantly elevating our Monday spirits.

Shilpa continues to push herself, from yoga to weight training, and she recently demonstrated a fun yet efficient approach to increase strength and endurance. Shilpa took to Instagram on Monday to post a photo from her rigorous gym session. She tweeted a video of herself doing Gliding Knee Tucks, captioned, "Core's on fire, but so is my determination."

She emphasised the benefits of the workout, saying, "Works on core strength (not for beginners!). Strong core, strong body—because it all starts from within. Are you ready to test your core strength? Challenge thrown to you!"

Steps to perform gliding knee tucks

Start in a high plank position, with both feet on sliders, towels, or socks. Engage your core.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, with your hands directly underneath your shoulders.

Tuck your knees and use your core strength to slide your feet forward while bending your knees toward your chest.

Extend back by slowly pushing your feet back to the initial plank posture while maintaining control and stability.

Repeat the exercise for the required amount of repetitions, maintaining your core tight and hips from sagging.

Benefits of gliding knee tucks

Strengthens the core muscles (abs, obliques, lower back).

Increases stability and balance by activating several muscle groups.

Improves shoulder and upper body endurance as they support your weight.

Improves hip flexor mobility and lower body control.

