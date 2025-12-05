Shashi Tharoor’s advice to Gen Z at Kerala Literature Festival curtain raiser | Watch video Shashi Tharoor hosted the Curtain Raiser for the Kerala Literature Festival and shared a powerful piece of advice for Gen Z. Learn what he told young people and key highlights from the event.

New Delhi:

The Curtain Raiser for the Ninth Kerala Literature Festival was held in the nation's capital by renowned author and politician Dr Shashi Tharoor. Distinguished ambassadors, seasoned publishers, well-known writers, and cultural influencers attended the event.

Dr Tharoor emphasised the value of sites like KLF in fostering intercultural understanding and reiterated the critical role that literature plays in bringing disparate perspectives from around the world together. With 17 countries participating, KLF 2026 is billed as Asia's largest and the most popular literary festival in the world, making it India's most globally represented literary conclave.

However, when India TV asked Dr Thaoor about what one advice he wants to give Gen Z about literature, he said, "Read, that's the only advice I will give Gen Z. See honestly, reding is so vital for you, for all of us, our culture and civilisation because it is through reading it enlarge our minds, broadens our horizons and undertint the experience of others who may be not be like us."

Notable representatives at the KLF Curtain Raiser included Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, Marla Stukenberg, Regional Director of the Goethe-Institut, South Asia Region Michael Heinst, Director, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore Mr. Juan Angulo M, Ambassador of Chile to India, Rasmus Abildgaard-Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark, Patrick John Rata, High Commissioner of New Zealand, Ono Keiichi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, Juan Antonio March-Pujol, Ambassador of Spain, Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy, and Daniel Tanase, Ambassador of Romania.

The upcoming edition will host delegations from 17 countries, including the USA, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Norway, New Zealand, Chile, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Slovakia, Japan and Nigeria, making it a truly global celebration of literature and culture. These international representations underscore the global significance of KLF in fostering worldwide literary dialogue.

Speaking on the occasion, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, said: “The Kerala Literature Festival stands as a remarkable meeting point for cultures, ideas, and artistic expression. As the Guest Nation for KLF 2026, Germany is honoured to participate in a celebration that brings together some of the world’s most influential literary voices. We look forward to presenting the depth of German literature, thought, and creativity, and to engaging with the vibrant literary community of Kerala.”

“Germany shares a close cultural relationship with Kerala, and we are excited to reaffirm this relationship through our programming for Kerala Literature Festival,“ said Dr Michael Heinst, Director of Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore. “We have invited important voices from contemporary German literature like Mithu Sanyal, Christopher Kloeble, Shida Bazyar, Max Czollek, and Hadija Haruna, who will engage in meaningful conversations with their fellow artists from India.”

The German participation will include a dedicated pavilion, literary showcases, workshops, and a series of cultural events curated in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut and partner institutions. In addition, a special light installation will illuminate the Kozhikode beachfront during the Festival, symbolising the spirit of artistic exchange and the shared values that define Kerala Literature Festival.