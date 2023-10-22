Sharad Purnima to coincide with lunar eclipse: Importance of placing kheer in moonlight

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The Sutak period of the lunar eclipse will start 9 hours in advance

This year Sharad Purnima will coincide with the lunar eclipse on 28th October. This will be the last lunar eclipse of this year. The eclipse will begin at 1:05 p.m. According to astrologers, the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse will start 9 hours in advance.

According to Acharya Pandit Dhirendra Pandey, the break period of the eclipse will be at 1:44 p.m. The eclipse will end at 2:23 p.m. Mahamahopadhyay Dr. Aditya Pandey, President of the Vedic Astrology Research Council, told in a media interaction that according to the classical text Dharma Sindhu, the lunar eclipse affects the entire public. Whereas Nirman Sindhu says that eclipse is considered effective for everyone except the elderly, children, and sick people. Sutak of the eclipse is also considered effective. In such a situation, Sharad Purnima will be affected by the eclipse this time.

Importance of placing Kheer in moonlight

On the night of Sharad Purnima, the moon is in its 16 phases. It is believed that on the night of Sharad Purnima, nectar rains from the sky. That's why there is a tradition of keeping kheer under the open sky. On the questions of when to worship on Sharad Purnima and when to keep Kheer on the terrace, Pandit Dhirendra Pandey and Dr. Aditya Pandey say that it would be better if the work of worship and keeping Kheer is done after the eclipse is over.

However, it is also mentioned in Nirman Sindhu that if Tulsi leaves are put in any food vessel, then the effect of the eclipse does not affect it. In such a situation, keeping basil leaves in kheer will not be effective against the effects of eclipse. However, the ill effects of eclipse are considered to occur during the eclipse period only.

Before the eclipse, kheer can be prepared by adding basil leaves or kush to the vessel. Keep it under the open sky around 8 o'clock in the night and then remove it before the eclipse occurs. If you want to keep it after the eclipse period, then put Tulsi leaves in it beforehand and keep it inside the house.

