No extremes, just results: Shahid Kapoor on workouts, vegetarian food and staying fit at 44 Shahid Kapoor recently shared how a consistent workout routine and balanced vegetarian diet help him stay lean and energised. The actor explained why functional training, mindful eating and discipline matter more to him than extreme fitness or food rules.

New Delhi:

Shahid Kapoor wears many hats. Actor. Husband. Father of two. Effortless dancer. And yes, a serious fitness enthusiast too. Over the years, he has regularly given fans a peek into his workout life, often without making a big deal of it.

From ripped frames on screen to well-defined abs, Shahid’s physical transformation has never gone unnoticed. People keep asking the same question. How does he stay in shape? In an exclusive interaction with The Indian Express, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his fitness routine and the vegetarian diet that supports it.

Shahid Kapoor’s fitness routine

Building a body like Shahid’s does not happen overnight. It takes discipline. And patience. For him, it is less about pushing too hard and more about showing up regularly. He works out almost every day and focuses on staying consistent. “My routine usually includes a mix of functional training, strength work, and mobility exercises to keep me agile and injury-free. I prefer training in the morning, which gives me a good head start to the day,” shared the O’ Romeo actor.

He also tries to keep things from getting boring. If he can, he adds some cardio or plays a sport. Nothing too forced. “Overall, it is about maintaining a balanced routine that supports my energy, my work, and my overall well-being,” he added. For Shahid, fitness is not just about muscles or visible abs. It is about staying active through long shooting days and keeping energy levels steady. The workouts are there to support life, not take it over.

Shahid Kapoor’s balanced vegetarian diet

Shahid, 44, has been a vegetarian since his late teens or early twenties. Long-time fans already know this. He has previously credited the book Life Is Fair by Brian Hines for influencing his move towards a plant-forward lifestyle and shaping his views on compassion and karma.

With such a demanding routine, food matters. Timing matters too. Speaking to the publication, Shahid said, “I try to eat clean and stay disciplined, but I am not extreme about it.” His meals, he explained, are naturally balanced. “I have been a vegetarian, so my meals naturally stay balanced – plenty of greens, vegetables, and pulses,” noted the Kabir Singh actor.

There is often a belief that vegetarian diets fall short on nutrition. Shahid’s fitness journey quietly proves otherwise. Balance, more than labels, is what makes the difference. When it comes to what he avoids, the actor is clear. Late-night meals. Heavy foods. Junk. “It really affects my energy,” he added.

Rather than obsessing over portions or numbers, Shahid keeps it simple. “Instead of weighing everything I eat, I prefer smaller, frequent meals that keep me feeling light and steady,” he told the publication. And like most of us, he has his comfort moments too. He prefers home-cooked food and follows one simple rule. Mindful eating works better than strict restriction.

Shahid Kapoor’s fitness and food philosophy is not loud or complicated. It is steady. Thoughtful. And clearly working.

ALSO READ: 6 fitness resolutions every fitness enthusiast should swear by right now