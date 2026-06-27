Celebrity nutritionist reveals what Shahid Kapoor ate to achieve his lean Cocktail 2 look

New Delhi:

Shahid Kapoor's lean and toned appearance in Cocktail 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, has become one of the film's biggest talking points. Ever since the project was announced, fans have been curious about the routine that helped the actor achieve his camera-ready physique.

Celebrity nutritionist Nicole Kedia recently offered a glimpse into that routine during an interview with Man's World. From protein-rich vegetarian meals to mindful eating habits and a handful of daily supplements, she explained the approach that supported Shahid's transformation for the film.

Shahid Kapoor's diet plan for Cocktail 2

According to Kedia, protein is the foundation of every meal in Shahid's diet.

"Protein is prioritised in every meal," Kedia said, adding that it is paired with strategic carbohydrates to provide energy and support his training. She explained that the overall approach remains largely the same, whether the actor is trying to cut body fat or simply maintain his physique.

Shahid typically begins his day with chia seed water. Breakfast usually consists of vegetable uttapam served with sambar and coconut chutney.

"Lunch is usually balanced with vegetables, millet or rice, and a protein source like paneer or lentil. He loves his Indian lunches," Kedia told the publication.

Dinner, meanwhile, "often includes soup, a protein-packed wrap and sautéed vegetables that help support recovery and muscle repair."

Kedia also addressed the common belief that building muscle requires a meat-heavy diet.

"Indian cuisine provides excellent vegetarian protein sources. With the right modifications, carb-heavy meals can easily be turned into protein-packed options," she said.

Some of the meals included in Shahid's plan feature protein-enriched khichdi made with lentils, chickpea biryani served with vegetable raita, and moong dal kebabs paired with aloo matar and rice.

"The meals are all balanced to enhance protein and fibre. The idea is never to make food feel restrictive or foreign. Sustainability comes when nutrition fits culture and lifestyle," she added.

Balanced eating beyond movie prep

Kedia explained that Shahid's eating habits become a little more relaxed when he is not preparing for a role, but the basic principles remain unchanged.

He makes room for family meals and comfort food while continuing to practise mindful eating. According to Kedia, he rarely eats out and, when he does, he keeps his portions under control.

His daily routine also includes clean protein powder along with supplements such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids and magnesium.

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