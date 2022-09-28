Shaheed Bhagat Singh birth anniversary 2022: Inspirational quotes by the great freedom warrior

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MIHMBTI Inspirational quotes by Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Shaheed Bhagat Singh birth anniversary 2022: Bhagat Singh was a heroic Indian revolutionary. He was born on September 27, 1907 in the village of Banga in the Lyallpur district of the Punjab in what was then British India and is today Pakistan. He was sentenced to death in March 1931 for the murders of John Saunders and Channan Singh. In an act of retribution for the murder of an Indian nationalist, he took part in the mistaken murder of a young British police officer. Later, after taking part in a largely symbolic bombing of the Delhi Central Legislative Assembly and going on a hunger strike while imprisoned, he became popular throughout the Punjab region owing to sympathetic coverage in Indian-owned newspapers, and after his execution at the age of 23, he became a martyr and folk hero in Northern India.

Jawaharlal Nehru remarked about him, "Bhagat Singh did not become popular because of his act of terrorism but because he seemed to vindicate, for the moment, the honour of Lala Lajpat Rai, and through him, of the nation. He became a symbol; the act was forgotten, the symbol remained, and within a few months, each town and village in the Punjab, and to a lesser extent, in the rest of northern India, resounded with his name."

On the occasion of his 115th birth anniversary, let's take a look at inspirational sayings by him:

Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all. Labour is the real sustainer of society. May the sun in his course visit no land freer, happier, more lovely, than this our own country. They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. I am full of ambition and hope and charm in life. But I can renounce everything in time of need. One should not interpret the word 'revolution' in its literal sense. Various meanings and significance are attributed to this word, according to the interests of those who use or misuse it. For the established agencies of exploitation, it conjures up a feeling of blood-stained horror. To the revolutionaries, it is a sacred phrase. Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas. If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud.

