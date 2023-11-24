Shaadi Mubarak! 7 budget-friendly wedding venues near Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Budget-friendly wedding venues near Delhi-NCR

​Looking for affordable wedding venues can be a daunting task for couples as they wade through numerous options, aiming to find that sweet spot between cost-effectiveness and charm. It's not just about meeting budgetary limits; it's also about finding a venue that complements the dream wedding ambience. This journey involves tackling hidden expenses, dealing with availability uncertainties, and sometimes compromising on certain preferences. However, with thorough research, open communication with venue staff, and a willingness to explore less conventional choices, couples can discover budget-friendly gems that promise a magical celebration without breaking the bank. In this article, India TV has compiled a list of 7 perfect wedding venues that won't strain your budget.

Lavanya Grand: Located in Noida, Lavanya Grand offers budget-friendly wedding packages and has multiple banquet halls to accommodate different-sized gatherings. Shagun Farms: This venue in Chattarpur is known for its lush green lawns and can be a more affordable option compared to some other venues in the area. Tivoli Grand Resort Hotel: Situated in Alipur, Tivoli Grand offers both indoor and outdoor spaces for weddings, and they often have reasonable packages. Golden Tulip Suites: Located in Gurgaon, Golden Tulip Suites provides banquet halls suitable for weddings at competitive prices. Le Garden's Motel and Resort: Situated on Main GT Karnal Road, this venue offers spacious lawns and banquet halls for weddings at relatively affordable rates. Calista Resort: This venue in Kapashera is known for its beautiful decor and can be a cost-effective choice for wedding ceremonies. Orana Conventions: Located in Gurgaon, Orana Conventions offers modern amenities and various event spaces, making it a versatile and relatively affordable option.

India TV advises its readers to visit venues in person before finalising them. Always discuss your specific requirements to get a detailed understanding of the packages they offer. Additionally, check for any hidden costs to ensure that the venue stays within your budget. Prices may vary based on factors such as the day of the week, time of the year, and the specific services included in the package.

