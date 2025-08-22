Serena Williams credits GLP-1 weight loss drug for 14 kg transformation, says 'I feel light' Tennis legend Serena Williams has sparked conversations around fitness and health after reports of her weight loss journey with the help of GLP-1 drugs. In this article, we explore what GLP-1 drugs are, how they aid in weight loss, and their medical uses.

New Delhi:

In a world flooded with quick-fix diets and weight loss fads, Serena Williams is opening up about something very real, personal, and relatable: her battle with weight and the powerful role a GLP-1 weight loss drug played in helping her shed 14 kilograms.

Known for her authenticity and strength, Serena didn’t hide behind vague captions or misleading “detox tea” promos. Instead, she chose to share her story with honesty, hoping to inspire others struggling silently with similar challenges.

Serena Williams' Weight Loss Journey

For Serena, the journey to lose weight wasn’t about looking a certain way — it was about feeling healthier, lighter, and more in control.

According to the People report, Serena said, “I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained. It was crazy because I'd never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”

That’s when her doctor introduced her to GLP-1, a class of medications originally used to treat type 2 diabetes but now being praised for its game-changing effects on weight loss.

What Is GLP-1 and Why Is It Making Headlines?

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) is a hormone-based drug that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar especially type 2 diabetes, reduce obesity. It works by slowing down digestion and making you feel full for longer, which in turn, helps reduce food intake without the crash dieting.

Medications like semaglutide (brand names like Ozempic or Wegovy) fall under this category. They have recently gained major popularity, especially as celebrities and health experts open up about their use.

Serena’s Results

With medical guidance and consistent monitoring, Serena began her GLP-1 treatment. Over a few months, she saw her weight steadily decline — not rapidly or dangerously, but in a healthy, sustainable way.

She spoke with a doctor via Ro after determining it was the best option for her, and she was able to begin the weekly injections approximately six months after Adira was born, when she finished nursing in early 2024.

“They were super supportive, and it was easy to get the medication. I lost over 31 pounds using my GLP-1 and I was really excited about that weight loss,” she explained.

More Than Just a Number on the Scale

Serena is careful to note that GLP-1 has worked best for her when paired with lifestyle changes, support from healthcare professionals, and a shift in mindset.

“GLP-1 helped me enhance everything that I was already doing — eating healthy and working out, whether it was as a professional athlete at the top level of tennis or just going to the gym every day,” she explained. “So I think that it’s important for everyone to hear my story. And I feel like there's a lot of people that can relate.”

She’s now using her platform to break the stigma around weight loss medications and encourage people to talk openly with their doctors about their options — especially if they’ve been struggling for years.

