Say goodbye to these 3 household items which can cause harmful diseases, know side effects

In the last few years, lifestyle and eating habits have changed a lot. Many types of things are being used to make household work easier. Different appliances and cookware are used for cooking. Due to this, household work is done easily. Many types of utensils and products are used in the kitchen. At the same time, some items used to make the house beautiful also cause harm. Today we are telling you about 3 such things that are harmful to your health and cause the risk of serious diseases like cancer. These should be thrown out of your house immediately.

According to health experts, the plastic chopping board used for cutting vegetables in homes causes a lot of harm. Apart from this, scratched non-stick pans increase the risk of cancer. Regular scented candles used to make the house fragrant are also included. You should throw these things out of the house without any delay.

Plastic chopping board: Most people use plastic cutting boards. It is light and easily cleaned. But it can be very dangerous for health. While cutting vegetables on a plastic cutting board, the board also starts cutting, and fine plastic particles enter the food along with the vegetables and then enter your body. Many times, bacteria start growing due to vegetables getting stuck at the cutting place. Which can also cause stomach infections. Plastic chopping boards may contain bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which enter the body and cause the risk of hormonal imbalance, obesity, and cancer. Regular scented candles: Scented candles make the house fragrant, but these candles are harmful to health. Most scented candles are made from paraffin wax, which is obtained as a by-product of petroleum. Burning these candles spreads harmful chemicals like toluene and benzene in the air, which can cause serious diseases like cancer. Many times people also start getting allergic to such artificial fragrances. Respiratory problems can arise. Scratched non-stick pan: Non-stick utensils are easily found in most people's kitchens. Non-stick pans are used to prepare food without sticking in less oil. But when a non-stick pan gets scratched, it becomes harmful to health. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) chemical is found in non-stick coatings, which can release toxic fumes when heated. This creates a risk of diseases like cancer. Remove such utensils immediately. Use cast iron or steel utensils instead.

