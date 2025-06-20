Say goodbye to fad diets: Expert debunks 6 common weight loss myths An expert weighs in on weight loss, debunking 6 common myths and setting the record straight on effective, sustainable approaches to shedding pounds and achieving a healthier lifestyle.

Self-proclaimed weight loss experts abound, but most are spreading myths rather than medicine. Dr Altamash Shaikh, a consultant endocrinologist, sees patients daily who've been misled by mistaken beliefs. These misconceptions hinder their health journey. Dr Shaikh sets the record straight on common weight loss myths. Backed by science, not social media, he's sharing the truth. Let's separate fact from fiction and get to the bottom of these myths.

1. Skipping meals leads to weight loss

False. Skipping meals tends to deteriorate your metabolism and stimulate overeating later. Your body goes into energy-conservation mode and begins storing fat. This results in weight gain, not loss, over time.

Improved solution: Take small, balanced meals every 3-4 hours to maintain blood sugar levels and keep hunger in check.

2. Taking fewer calories results in greater weight loss

Not necessarily. Severe calorie cutting can lead to loss of muscle, nutritional deficit, and decreased metabolism. Your body needs fuel to burn fat efficiently.

Bright tip: A moderate, sustainable calorie deficit, under the guidance of a healthcare provider, is more successful than crash dieting.

3. All carbohydrates are bad for weight loss

Wrong. Carbs as a whole are not the culprit; Low-quality carbs are. Although insulin-spiking refined carbs like white bread and sugar contribute to fat gain, complex carbs like fruits, millets, legumes, and oats supply energy and fullness.

Balance is the slogan: prioritise carb portion size and quality rather than cutting them out completely.

4. Detox diets or juice cleanses allow you to lose fat

Mainly a myth. These fads may result in water loss, rather than fat loss. They're low in fibre and protein, causing loss of muscle tissue and rebound hunger.

Long-term solution: Your body naturally detoxifies itself using the liver and kidneys. Chewing whole, clean food is really the reboot your system needs.

5. Spot reduction (e.g., belly fat only) does work.

False. Fat loss is not a searchlight. You can't lose fat in an isolated area through exercise.

Proven technique: Decreasing body fat as a whole through cardio, strength training, and clean nutrition works.

6. My body type, metabolism, PCOS, or thyroid make weight loss impossible

Not impossible, just more difficult. Metabolism is affected by illnesses like PCOS or hypothyroidism, but with proper diagnosis, medications, and scheduled meal plans, weight loss is very possible.

Attitude matters: Your situation can retard the process but not stop it. Proper care and outcomes follow.

Weight loss is not a matter of extremes; it's consistency. Feed the body, exercise with purpose, sleep peacefully, and manage stress. Medical treatment like GLP-1 analogues or diet therapy, if needed, can support the journey under the advice of an expert.

