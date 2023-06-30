Sawan Somwar 2023: Know date, puja vidhi and special significance of this year's Sawan

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know date, puja vidhi and special significance of this year's Sawan Somwar.

The month of Sawan is considered a very auspicious time in Hinduism as it marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar year. It is a time when devotees offer special prayers and perform rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, the month of Sawan will begin on July 4 and will continue till August 31. It will be a 59-day long festival with 8 Sawan Somwar or Monday instead of the usual 4 like every year. It is celebrated on the Mondays of the Hindu month of Shravan. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on Mondays is particularly fruitful as he is said to be in an especially benevolent mood during this period.

On these days, devotees offer prayers and make offerings to Lord Shiva in his various forms. Some people also observe a fast on this day as a symbol of austerity and purity. Prayers and offerings are made to Lord Shiva throughout the month of Sawan and are concluded on Sawan Somwar.

Special Significance of Sawan 2023:

Due to a rare occurrence that is happening after 19 years, the special significance of this year's Sawan is that the celebrations will last for 59 days. Reportedly, according to the Hindu calendar and astrological calculations, the Adhik Maas or Mal Maas has extended the length of the Sawan month this year.

Sawan or Shravan Somwar Dates According to Drik Panchang:

July 4, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Begins

July 10, 2023, Monday - First Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 17, 2023, Monday - Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 18, 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Begins

July 24, 2023, Monday - Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

July 31, 2023, Monday - Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 7, 2023, Monday - Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 14, 2023, Monday - Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 16, 2023, Wednesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Ends

August 21, 2023, Monday - Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 28, 2023, Monday - Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 31, 2023, Thursday - Shravan Ends

The puja vidhi for Sawan Somwar begins with a ritualistic bath. Devotees take a bath early in the morning and then proceed to perform their puja. During the puja, they offer Lord Shiva fragrant flowers, incense sticks, vermillion, and other objects associated with him. They also chant mantras and stotras dedicated to him. After offering their prayers, devotees break their fast by consuming a light meal consisting of Satvik food items such as fruits, nuts, and milk.

