Sawan Shivratri 2025: Know the date, time, importance and vrat vidhi Every month, on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha, people observe Masik Shivrtari. During Sawan, this day gains immense importance as Shravan is considered to be an auspicious month for the worship of Lord Shiva. Read on to know the date, time, importance and vrat vidhi of Sawan Shivratri.

New Delhi:

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is an auspicious time of the year. During this time, people worship Lord Shiva and observe fasts. This month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and people take part in prayers, chanting and worship of Lord Bholenath. This year, Sawan began on July 11 and will end on August 9.

Every month, on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha, people observe Masik Shivrtari. During Sawan, this day gains immense importance as Shravan is considered to be an auspicious month for the worship of Lord Shiva. The Shivaratri which falls during Shravan is known as Sawan Shivaratri. Read on to know the date, time, importance and vrat Vidhi.

Sawan Shivratri Date and Time

This year, Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 23. The Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 04:39 AM on July 23 and end at 02:28 AM on July 24. The nishita kaal puja will begin at 12:33 AM on July 24 and end at 01:07 AM on July 24. The Shivratri Parana time is at 06:13 AM ion July 24.

Sawan Shivratri Vrat Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, a day prior to Shivrtari vrat, most likely on Trayodashi, devotees should eat only one time. On the day of Shivratri, after finishing morning rituals devotees should take Sankalp to observe full day fast on Shivaratri and to consume food on next day.

On the day of Shivratri, devotees should take second bath in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting temple. Shiva Puja should be done during night and devotees should break the fast next day after taking bath. Devotees should break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get maximum benefit of the fast.

It is believed that one should break their fast only after Chaturdashi Tithi gets over. However, both Shiva Puja and Parana, i.e. breaking the fast should be done within Chaturdashi Tithi.

ALSO READ: Suffering from low Vitamin B12? These drinks can help boost this essential vitamin