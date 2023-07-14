Sawan Shivratri 2023: Five things to do on the auspicious day of Shravan Shivratri

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Here are the 5 things one must do on the auspicious day of Shravan Shivratri 2023.

Every year, Hindu devotees the world over celebrate the festival of Shravan Shivratri with great reverence and devotion. Signifying the joyous union of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, this festival is celebrated on the 13th night of Shravan as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri falls on July 15 and the second Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on August 14. The devotees of Lord Shiva will observe Sawan Shivratri twice this year because the month of Shravan will go on for two months.

However, apart from offering prayers, worshipping the deity, and performing rituals, one can make the most out of the festival by taking part in several fun activities. Here are five things to do on Shravan Shivratri 2023:

Participate in Puja: One of the best ways to honour and seek blessings from Lord Shiva during Sawan Shivratri is by participating in the special pujas conducted on this day. Devotees perform Maha Rudra Abhishekam (a ritualistic bath to Lord Shiva) and offer prayers with ritualistic worship. It is an excellent way to show respect towards Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.

Visit a Temple: Visiting a temple on Shravan Shivratri is believed to be extremely auspicious. It is a great way to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Go to a temple near your place and seek their divine blessing for peace and prosperity in your life.

Cook Delicious Food: During Sawan Shivratri 2023, devotees are encouraged to prepare delicious food items as an offering to the deities. One can prepare traditional recipes like kheer, panchamritam, puris, parathas, etc., and offer them as prasadam (food offerings) to Lord Shiva.

Spend Time with Family: The festival of Sawan Shivratri 2023 is also a great time to spend quality time with your family. Enjoy this auspicious day by playing some indoor games or just talking with your loved ones about interesting topics such as religion, culture, etc. This will help strengthen the bond between you and your family members.

Listen to Devotional Songs: Devotional songs are an integral part of Sawan Shivratri celebrations. Listening to such songs helps one connect with the divine energy of Lord Shiva. One can even try playing an instrument like a flute or drum while singing bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva and praising his power and glory.

Read More Lifestyle News