Sawan Shivratri 2022: Wishes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages & more

Sawan Shivratri 2022: The holy month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It started on July 14 and will last till August 12. Offering prayers to Bholenath and Goddess Parvati during this period is considered auspicious. They seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm. According to the Hindu calendar, Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi of every month. It is believed that Lord Shiva fulfills everyone's wishes on this day and bring happiness, prosperity, and success in everyone's life. People also observe fast on this day and chant mantras. This year, Shivratri will take place on July 26. As we gear up to celebrate Shivratri, you can share HD Images, Wallpaper, Facebook status, and WhatsApp messages and wish your loved ones on an auspicious day.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Wishes and Greetings

May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all and give power and strength to everyone facing difficulties in their lives.

Celebrate the auspicious day of Sawan Shivratri with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Wishing you a Happy Sawan Shivratri!

May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength.

Sawan Shivratri 2022: Wishes and greeting (HINDI)

शिव की शक्ति से,

शिव की भक्ति से,

खुशियों की बहार मिले,

महादेव की कृपा से,

आप सब दोस्तों को जिंदगी में प्यार मिले !!

सावन शिवरात्रि की हादिक शुभकामनाएं !!!

कर्ता करे न कर सके, शिव करे सो होय|

तीन लोक नौ खंड में,

महाकाल से बड़ा न कोय..

जय श्री महाकाल

काल का भी उस पर क्या आघात हो ….

जिस बंदे पर महाकाल का हाथ हो..!!

जय महाकाल

