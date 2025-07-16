Sawan 2025: Why onion and garlic are avoided during Shravan month People give up on eating garlic and onions during the month of Sawan. Apart from scientific reasons, there are religious beliefs behind this as well.

In Hinduism, the month of Sawan is highly revered. This is the period of sadhana, restraint, and devotion to Shiva. During this month, devotees keep fasts, consume sattvik cuisine, and continue to be absorbed in their devotion to Lord Shiva. However, as soon as Sawan shows up, many people start wondering if eating onions and garlic is prohibited at this time. If so, what is the reason?

Let us know why garlic and onion should not be eaten during Sawan according to popular belief.

Scientific reason

The scientific reason behind this is that it rains a lot during Sawan, and poisonous insects come out during this time. Insects can easily hide in green leaves, and a person can get sick by eating them. This is the reason why it is forbidden to eat greens in Sawan.

There is much research according to which an excess of onion can harm the body. This is the reason why it is advised not to consume garlic for some time. This benefits the body. By not eating garlic and onion in the month of Sawan, the body gets a long time, due to which the body is completely detoxed.

Popular belief

Scripture claims that 14 gems, including honey, sprang from the ocean as the gods and devils churned it. The gods and devils fought over who could drink the nectar. Subsequently, Lord Vishnu assumed the shape of Mohini, confounded the demons, and began giving the gods nectar. Rahu surreptitiously altered his disguise and sat among the gods during this period. Since Lord Vishnu was unable to identify him as Mohini, he forced him to consume the nectar as well.

The Sun identified Rahu as soon as he drank the nectar and told Lord Vishnu about it. Rahu's disguised consumption of nectar infuriated Lord Vishnu so much that he instantly removed his Sudarshan Chakra and cut his head from his body. Rahu, however, divided into two pieces and did not die since he had consumed the nectar. In this sense, he called one of his components Rahu and the other Ketu.

Blood began to flow from Rahu's body once his neck was cut, and some of the drips dropped to the ground. Garlic began to bloom wherever the drops of Rahu's blood fell. Garlic, which is derived from Amrit, has the ability to both cure and prolong life. However, because it is derived from demon blood, it possesses tamasic qualities that encourage fervour, aggressiveness, agitation, and immorality. Onions and garlic are therefore regarded as tamasic and unclean.

