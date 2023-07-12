Sawan 2023: Know why Bel Patra is offered to Lord Shiva and what it the right way

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Here's why Bel Patra is offered to Lord Shiva during the holy month of Sawan

The festival of Sawan is the time of the year when Hindus all over India offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. Every year, during this holy month, devotees gather to offer Bel Patra to Lord Shiva in reverence and devotion. Bel Patra is a sacred leaf that is offered to Lord Shiva as a form of worship.

For many devotees, the offering of Bel Patra to Lord Shiva is a deeply spiritual experience. In Hindu mythology, the Bel tree is believed to be sacred and has been associated with Lord Shiva since ancient times. The Bel Patra is believed to be the very essence of Lord Shiva and its offering is believed to bring good luck and blessings to those who offer it.

But why is this leaf so special?

As per mythology, Lord Shiva drank poison during Samundar Manthan but the effect of the poison was so bad that he felt restless and then he was fed Bel Patra for relief. Since then, bel patra became an important part of Lord Shiva's puja.

What is the right way to offer it to Lord Shiva?

As per mythology and experts, 3 connected leaves without any cuts and fragrance in a set of three to eleven should be offered on the Shivling. It is suggested that 108 bel patra should be offered to Lord Shiva for early marriage. Devotees should place the smooth portion on the Shivling and they can also Om Namah Shivay on the other side of the leaves with sandalwood or kumkum which is considered to be auspicious.

Here are some benefits of offering Bel Patra to Lord Shiva during Sawan 2023:

First and foremost, Bel Patra is believed to have medicinal properties. It has been used in Ayurveda and other forms of traditional medicine for centuries. It has been known to help treat various ailments such as fever, headache, colds, coughs, etc. Furthermore, Bel Patra is believed to be a powerful detoxifier and cleanser for the body as well as the mind.

Second, Bel Patra is believed to possess spiritual properties as well. Hindus believe that offering this sacred leaf to Lord Shiva will help them gain spiritual enlightenment and foster a deeper connection with God. It is believed that by offering Bel Patra to Lord Shiva, devotees will be blessed with divine grace and blessings.

Third, Bel Patra is also associated with fertility. In Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is considered the lord of fertility and abundance. Offering Bel Patra to him during Sawan 2023 is believed to help couples who are looking for a child or those who are struggling with infertility issues.

Fourth, Bel Patra also holds immense symbolic value in Hinduism. It symbolizes protection from evil spirits and harmful forces. It represents strength and courage in times of difficulty. Offering this leaf to Lord Shiva during Sawan 2023 will help devotees gain courage and strength in overcoming all obstacles on their path towards spiritual growth.

Finally, offering Bel Patra to Lord Shiva during Sawan 2023 is said to purify one’s soul and bring harmony to their life. It helps bring peace and balance into one’s life and this can help them stay focused on their spiritual journey.

