Sarpagandha is beneficial for women, know its benefits and ways to use Indian Snakeroot plant Know the benefits of Sarpagandha, an ancient Indian Snakeroot plant, for women's health. Learn about its uses, advantages, and how to incorporate it into your wellness routine.

New Delhi:

In today's time, working culture, multitasking responsibilities, and mental stress have completely changed the daily routine of women. While fulfilling the responsibilities of office, home, and family from morning to night, women often ignore their own health. This has a direct impact on their sleep, mental peace, and hormonal balance. Often women complain that they cannot sleep at night, feel tired all the time, or get irritable over small things. Many times, even without any major illness, the mind starts feeling restless and the body feels weak. In such a situation, some medicines mentioned in Ayurveda can prove to be very beneficial, one of the prominent names among which is Sarpagandha. In this article, let us know the benefits and uses of Sarpagandha for women.

Benefits of Sarpgandha

1. Beneficial in the problem of insomnia

The most important use is to help tackle insomnia. It calms the brain and improves sleep. This medicine can be a panacea for women who cannot sleep the whole night, wake up frequently, or feel tired due to lack of sleep. 1 gram of Sarpagandha powder can be taken with lukewarm water before sleeping at night.

2. Control high blood pressure

Changing lifestyle, stress and hormonal imbalance Due to this, the problem of high blood pressure is increasing rapidly. A compound is found in the root of Sarpagandha that helps in reducing blood pressure. It not only controls BP but also balances blood circulation, which improves heart health.

3. Relief from stress and depression

Women are more emotionally sensitive, and prolonged stress can affect them mentally and physically. Sarpagandha acts as a nerve tonic and helps relieve symptoms of depression such as restlessness, nervousness, irritability, and mental exhaustion. It improves the neurotransmitter balance in the brain, thereby improving mood and providing mental energy.

4. Helpful in hormonal imbalance

Sarpagandha can also prove useful in problems like irregular periods, PCOD, and mood swings during menopause. Its calming properties help in reducing the mental symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance. However, Sarpagandha should be consumed in hormonal conditions as per the advice of a doctor.

5. Useful in migraine and headache

Headaches and migraines are common in women due to hormonal fluctuations. Sarpagandha calms the blood vessels and helps reduce migraine pain.

Precautions

This medicine reduces blood pressure; hence, people with low blood pressure should not take it without consulting a doctor.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also not use it without medical consultation.

Long-term use may cause drowsiness or excessive sleepiness in the body.

In modern life, problems like lack of sleep, stress, and blood pressure gradually affect the health of women. In such a situation, Ayurvedic medicine like Sarpagandha can be a safe and effective option. Regular and limited use of 1 to 2 grams of Sarpagandha powder can be helpful in improving the physical and mental health of women. But keep in mind that you should not consume Ayurvedic medicines without expert advice.

ALSO READ: Consume these healthy, low-sodium snacks to satisfy your tea-time cravings, know recipe