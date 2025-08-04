Sara Tendulkar to promote Australia tourism in India for ‘Come and Say G’day’ campaign Sara Tendulkar is now promoting Australia’s top travel spots! Here’s how the social media star is inspiring Indian tourists through a global campaign.

New Delhi:

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is one of the popular faces on social media. From her exotic vacation plans to her flawless makeup looks, everyone wants to know: what's up with Sara? The social media darling is now all set to promote tourism in Australia.

Sara will front the Indian segment of the $130 million “Come and Say G’day" campaign. The campaign is designed to inspire global travellers to choose Australia for their next holiday.

What is the ‘Come and Say G’day’ campaign?

This is the second chapter of "Come and Say G'day". This worldwide initiative was first introduced in October 2022. The "Come and Say G’day" campaign will kick off in China on August 7. The initiative will progressively launch across key markets such as India, the US, the UK, and Japan by the end of this year. Central to the initiative is Ruby the Roo, Australia's animated mascot, who returns alongside a new lineup of famous personalities to tailor messages for each region. In India, Sara Tendulkar will take the lead, showcasing Australia’s diverse tourism experiences through television and digital platforms.

The initiative also includes: Robert Irwin, wildlife conservation advocate and son of the late Steve Irwin, in the United States. Nigella Lawson, a celebrated culinary figure in the United Kingdom, and actor Yosh Yu in China. Comedian Abareru-kun in Japan and Australian actor Thomas Weatherall, who joins as part of the local talent group.

On the occasion, Phillipa Harrison, Managing Director of Tourism Australia, shared, “This new phase of our campaign brings together globally recognised personalities who resonate with each country’s audience."

“These international ambassadors, alongside Ruby the Roo and Australian stars, help us showcase the kinds of experiences today’s travellers are searching for, from wildlife and food to nature, culture and beyond," Philipa added.

Why is Sara Tendulkar the perfect pick for this?

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SARATENDULKAR)Sara Tendulkar enjoys a serene swim in Australia while promoting the ‘Come and Say G’day’ travel initiative.

A quick glance at Sara's Instagram reveals her love for travel. Her posts are eagerly awaited by her 8.8 million followers. Now, it will be exciting to see what magic Sara creates with the "Come and Say G’day" campaign.