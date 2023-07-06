Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Mahurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and Vrat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sankashti Chaturthi 2023

Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankatahara Chaturthi, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of Krishna Paksha. This day is purely dedicated to Lord Ganesha and devotees worship Lord Ganesha with full devotion and dedication. The fasting, and chanting of mantras during this day are believed to bring luck, prosperity, happiness, and success. Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi fast is being observed on July 6, 2023.

Read to know the date, time, puja rituals, significance, what to eat during the fast, and mantra of the festival.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Mahurat

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - July 6, 2023 - 06:30 AM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - July 7, 2023 - 03:12

The auspicious time for worshiping Ganesh is from 7.23 pm to 8.25 pm and to offer ardhya to the moon is at 9.08 pm.

Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat: Puja Vidhi

The devotees observe the fast from sunrise to moonrise. They wake up early and take a purifying bath.

After that, while meditating, spread a clean yellow-coloured cloth and place the idol of Lord Ganesha.

After that sprinkle Ganga water and sanctify the whole place.

Now offer water to Ganesha with the help of flowers.

After that apply roli, akshat and silver work.

The deity is adorned with fresh flowers, garlands, and sandalwood paste.

The puja begins with the invocation of Lord Ganesha through the chanting of mantras.

Offer red colored flowers, sacred thread, betel nut, cloves, cardamom and some sweets.

After this, offer modak in coconut and bhog.

Offer dakshina to Ganesh ji and offer him 21 laddus.

The idol of Lord Ganesha is worshipped with the chanting of prayers, offering of flowers, incense sticks, and lighting of lamps.

Mantra

1- The chanting of Ganesh’s mantras plays a crucial role in Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations. The most popular mantra dedicated to Lord Ganesha is 'Om Gan Ganpataye Namah.'

2- Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabh.

Dev Sarvakaryeshu Sarvada in Nirvighnan Kuru.

In the end, complete your fast by offering Arghya in the Muhurta given to the Moon.

