Rosh Hashanah 2023: When is Jewish New Year? Know dates, traditions, food and more

Know everything about Rosh Hashanah 2023 celebration.

It’s that time of year again—Rosh Hashanah is upon us! This Jewish New Year, celebrated by millions of people around the world, marks the beginning of the year 5784 in the Gregorian calendar and is a joyous occasion filled with traditions, food, and celebration. It is mainly observed on the first or the second day of the Hebrew month of Tishrei. In 2023, Rosh Hashanah will begin on September 15 and the celebration will continue till September 17.

The holiday is observed as a two-day holiday in Israel and a one-day holiday in the Diaspora. It is observed for two days because according to tradition, the day a Jewish holiday begins or ends is not the same in all areas of the world. On the first day of Rosh Hashanah, many Jews attend services at their local synagogue and hear the sound of the shofar, a ceremonial ram’s horn, which is blown one hundred times during the service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken to X, formerly known as Twitter to wish Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah is a time for reflection and prayer. Jews typically spend this time asking forgiveness for past wrongs and making resolutions for the coming year. It is also a time to celebrate with family and friends. Many Jewish families gather together to eat traditional foods such as apples and honey to symbolize a sweet start to the new year. Latkes, or potato pancakes, as well as brisket or chicken, are also popular dishes served during the holiday.

As part of Rosh Hashanah tradition, Jews also give each other gifts. The gift-giving traditionally symbolizes goodwill for the coming year, and some popular gifts include honey, applesauce, or jams. Other popular gifts include books of Jewish interest or educational toys.

In addition to gift-giving and feasting, Jews also take part in 'Tashlich' during Rosh Hashanah. This custom involves visiting a body of water such as a river or lake on the first day of Rosh Hashanah and symbolically casting away sins by throwing pieces of bread into the water.

Finally, no celebration of Rosh Hashanah would be complete without music. Many cantors sing beautiful melodies during synagogue services and special musical events are often organised in Jewish communities throughout the world.

