Rishi Sunak visits Akshardham temple in New Delhi, know about other Swaminarayan temples in India

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who is in New Delhi for G20 Summit 2023, visited the Akshardham Temple, which is part of the Swaminarayan sect of Hinduism on Sunday along with his wife Akshata Murthy. The visit was an eye-opener for Sunak, who had the chance to experience the traditional rituals and architecture of one of India’s most sacred sites.

The visit brought to light the importance of Swaminarayan temples in India, which are known for their rich history and culture. The Swaminarayan Sect dates back more than 200 years, founded by Bhagwan Swaminarayan in Gujarat in 1802 with the aim of propagating his teachings. The sect has since grown to become one of the most prominent Hindu organisations in India, with 12 active temples spread all over the country.

The first temple was established in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which is known as the Akshardham Temple. This temple has become one of the most revered religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees and tourists each year. It is famous for its intricate architecture, sprawling courtyards and mesmerising sculptures. The temple is also home to a collection of rare manuscripts and books which offer valuable insight into Indian history and culture.

Other popular Swaminarayan temples include Vadtal Gadi in Gujarat, Bhuj Mandir in Rajasthan, Nand Gaon Mandir in New Delhi, Maninagar Shreeji Mandir in Ahmedabad, Kalupur Mandir in Ahmedabad, Junagadh Mandir in Gujarat, Sarangpur Mandir in Gujarat, Junagadh Mandir in Maharashtra, Vadtal Gadi in Maharashtra and Gadhada Mandir in Gujarat. Each of these temples has its own unique architecture and ritualistic practices that attract devotees from all over the world.

The temples are also known for their spiritual discourses which are conducted by priests from all over India. These discourses provide a platform for devotees to gain spiritual guidance and listen to ancient Hindu scriptures. The temples also offer various cultural activities such as music performances and educational programs which help spread awareness about Hinduism and its teachings.

Rishi Sunak’s visit to the Akshardham Temple is just one example of how important these monuments are to Indian culture and spirituality. With 12 majestic Swaminarayan temples spread across India, it is easy to see why they have become such an integral part of Hinduism.

