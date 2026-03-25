R Madhavan’s go-to rice kanji: Dietician shares how this fermented dish supports gut health and energy levels

New Delhi:

There’s been a quiet shift back to simpler food lately. Less processed, more home-style. Rice kanji, in particular, has been getting attention again, with actors like R Madhavan bringing it into the spotlight. It’s basic. Familiar. But also doing more than people once gave it credit for.

According to Ms. Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician & HOD - Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, this traditional dish fits well into a gut-friendly routine. She explains that foods like kanji are not just easy to digest, they also support overall digestive balance when consumed regularly.

Rice kanji for gut health: Why this simple dish works

Kanji might look minimal, but it works on multiple levels. Its semi-liquid texture makes it easy on the stomach, especially for those dealing with bloating, acidity or irregular digestion.

“It is light, hydrating and easy to digest, which makes it suitable for people with digestive discomfort,” says the dietician.

She also points out that fermentation plays a key role here. “The fermentation process helps generate beneficial gut bacteria, which support a healthy gut ecosystem,” Veena adds.

How fermented foods support digestion and overall health

There’s a broader benefit too. Fermented foods aren’t just about digestion in isolation.

“Fermented foods help maintain a balance of good bacteria in the gut, which is linked not only to digestion but also immunity, metabolism and even mental health,” says Veena.

Over time, this can show up in small but noticeable ways:

Better bowel movement regularity

Reduced bloating and stomach discomfort

Improved nutrient absorption

Lower chances of gut inflammation

Why traditional, unprocessed foods still matter

There’s also something to be said about going back to basics. Foods that are less processed tend to work better with the body.

“Meals made with unprocessed ingredients are easier for the body to handle and help digestion function in a more natural rhythm,” the expert explains.

It’s not about cutting everything out. Just choosing better, more familiar options more often.

Can rice-based meals support energy levels?

Kanji is often consumed as a breakfast option, and that makes sense.

“It provides sustained energy without making you feel heavy,” says Veena. Unlike refined or heavily processed foods, which can lead to quick energy spikes and crashes, rice-based meals tend to release energy more steadily.

There’s also a cooling effect. “It has a naturally calming and cooling property, which can be helpful in hot climates or for those with sensitive digestion,” she adds.

Why balance still matters in your daily diet

That said, one food alone doesn’t define a healthy diet. Balance is still key.

“A complete diet should include adequate protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals alongside gut-friendly foods,” Veena notes.

The idea isn’t to rely on just one dish. It’s about building a routine around simple, nourishing foods that support the body, not stress it.

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