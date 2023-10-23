Ravan Dahan Timings 2023 in Delhi, Noida, Kanpur and other cities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ravan Dahan Timing 2023

Ravan Dahan 2023: Dussehra or Vijayadashami, is a prominent Hindu festival observed in India. The day marks the victory of Lord Rama over the Ravana (demon king), symbolising the ultimate triumph of good over evil. The celebration is characterized by vibrant enthusiasm and is rich in various customs and traditions, including the symbolic burning of Ravana's effigies, colorful processions, and the exchange of sweets and gifts among people.

In many places across India, the tradition of 'Ravan Dahan' is observed with great pomp and show. Communities in different regions of India come together to build and burn huge effigies (representations) of the demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and his son Meghanada. These effigies are filled with fireworks and other flammable stuff, which makes for quite a dramatic show.

People gather at central locations, often in open spaces or public squares, to watch this event.

Ravan Dahan Shubh Muhurat

This year, the auspicious time for Ravana Dahan will commence from 5:22 p.m. and extend until 6:59 p.m, an astrologer said. On October 24, two favourable yogas, Ravi Yoga and Vriddhi Yoga, are forming, making this day particularly suitable for the Dussehra festival. Ravi Yoga and Vriddhi Yoga are seen as an auspicious combination for Ravana Dahan. Dussehra 2023 Date and Time

Vijayadashami Tithi Starts: 05.44 PM October 23 Vijayadashami Tithi Ends: 03.14 PM October 24 Dussehra Shubh muhurat: 01:58 PM to 02:43 PM Ravana Dahan Timing: 05:22 PM to 6:59 PM

Best Places to Visit Ravan Dahan in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and other cities

Delhi Ravan Dahan Places

Ramlila Maidanm, Red Fort Ground, Netaji Subhash Park, Janakpuri Ramlila Ground, JLN Stadium

Lucknow Ravan Dahan Venues

Aishbagh Ramlila Maidan, Sadar Bazaar, PNT Park Rajajipuram

Ayodhya Ravan Dahan Venue

Lakshman Quila

Kanpur Ravan Dahan

Parade Ramlila Ground, Kanpur

Patna Ravan Dahan

Kalidas Rangalaya

No Ravan Dahan in Deoghar. Here's why

Effigies of Ravana are burned everywhere to celebrate Dussehra except in Jharkhand's Deoghar. The reason behind this is that Ravana was a great scholar and a Brahmin. He was a devout devotee of Lord Shiva and had ten heads, five of which were Sattvic (pure) and the remaining five were Tamasic (impure).

When Ravana was bringing the Jyotirlinga from Kailash to Baba Baidyanath, it was considered a Sattvic (pure) act. As per Hindu mythology, Kamalnath Jyotirlinga was brought to Deoghar by Ravana. Although it was consecrated by Lord Vishnu, the one who brought the Jyotirlinga was Ravana himself. This is why there is no burning of Ravana's effigy in Deoghar.

