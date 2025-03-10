Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025: Know date, auspicious time, significance and rituals to celebrate Holi in Varanasi Rangbhari Ekadashi, which comes before Holi, has special significance. By fasting and worshipping on this day, one gets the blessings of Lord Vishnu as well as Lord Shiva. So, read below to know about the timings, importance and rituals of Rangbhari Ekadashi.

Every year, the Rangbhari Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month. This Ekadashi has special significance in Hinduism. This year Rangbhari Ekadashi is celebrated on March 10. On the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi, apart from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are also worshiped. Holi is played with flowers and gulal on the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi in Kashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu is also worshiped by applying gulal. Let us know about the auspicious puja timing, significance, and rituals to celebrate Holi in Kashi.

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025: Auspicious Timing

The Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Falgun month starts on March 9 at 7:45 AM. Ekadashi Tithi will end on March 10 at 7:44 AM. The Rangbhari Ekadashi fast will be observed on March 10, 2025. The Rangbhari Ekadashi fast will be observed on 11th March. The auspicious time for observing the fast will be from 6:50 AM to 8:13 AM. On the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi, by worshipping Lord Vishnu along with Lord Mahadev, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. Along with this, happiness, prosperity, and good fortune remain in the house.

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025: Significance

According to religious beliefs, after marriage, Lord Shiva took Goddess Parvati to Kashi. The day Mahadev and Goddess Gauri reached Kashi was the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Falgun. It is said that when Shiva-Shakti reached Kashi, all the gods welcomed them with joy by throwing flowers, gulal, and abir along with deep-aarti. It is said that from that day onwards the tradition of playing Holi on the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha of Falgun started in Kashi, and this holy day came to be known as the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi.

Rangbhari Ekadashi 2025: Rituals to celebrate Holi in Varanasi

As per Hindu beliefs, on the day of Rangbhari Ekadashi, after taking a bath early in the morning, idols of Lord Shiva and Mata Gauri are installed at the place of worship. After this, they are worshipped with gulal, flowers, and bel leaves, etc. After this, a pure ghee lamp is lit, and aarti is performed with camphor. Holi is played with them on this day. It is said that it leads to a good married life. Along with this, everyone celebrates the festival of Holi by dancing to music. With this, for the first time, Mata Parvati leaves for her in-laws' house, and the festival of Rangotsav begins in Kashi.

