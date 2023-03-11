Rang Panchami 2023: Shubh muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Rang Panchami 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, importance and more

Five days after Holi, the Rang Panchami festival is observed with considerable zeal. According to the Hindu calendar, this event is observed in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat every year on the fifth day of Krishna in the month of Chaitra. On this holy day, according to religious beliefs, Gods and Goddesses play Holi.

Here is when and how the Rang Panchami celebration will be conducted, know the auspicious time and mode of devotion.

Shubh Muhurat: Rang Panchami 2023

Hindu Panchang states that the Panchami Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha will begin on March 11, 2023, at 08:35 PM, and will finish on March 12, 2023, at 08:31 PM. In this case, the event will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Puja Vidhi for Rang Panchami 2023

During Rang Panchami, Lord Krishna and Radha are adored, according to the scriptures. On this auspicious day, in addition to adoring Lord Shri Krishna and Radha ji, devotees offer red-coloured gulal to them and do the same for all the deities. It is thought that doing so brings pleasure and success in marriage, as well as the blessings of Lord Shri Krishna. According to the Vedas, worshippers receive great advantages by worshipping Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi on Rang Panchami. In addition, repeating Mata Lakshmi's seed mantra, 'Om Shree Shree Namah,' at least 108 times is believed to bring benefits to Goddess Lakshmi.

Rang Panchami's Significance

Rang Panchami is celebrated by blowing Abir Gulal around. It is thought that flying gulal improves a person's sattvic attributes. This also eliminates tamasic and rajasic traits. This day differs from Holi in terms of colour. Devotees do not apply colour to their bodies on this day, as they do on Holi, but instead disperse colour across the surroundings.

