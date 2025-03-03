Ramadan 2025: Dos and don'ts to follow while fasting during the holy month As Muslims around the world observe Ramadan 2025, it's essential to familiarise yourself with the dos and don'ts of fasting during this sacred month. Learn the guidelines to make the most of your Ramadan experience.

Ramadan is going on in full swing, and for Muslims worldwide, it is a time of serious spiritual introspection, self-discipline, and dedication. Fasting from sunrise to sunset is one of Islam's Five Pillars, and it is more than just abstaining from food and drink; it is about connecting with Allah, exercising empathy, and growing spiritually. As we prepare for this holy month, here's a guide to help you fast correctly, keep healthy, and make the most of this special time. Know the dos and don'ts to follow while fasting during the holy month.

Dos to follow during Ramadan 2025

To make the most of this holy month, here are some important things to remember:

Fast with sincerity: Focus on the spiritual significance of fasting. Make it an act of dedication and purification.

Pray regularly: Offer extra prayers, particularly Taraweeh, and offer earnest supplications.

Give to charity: Ramadan is an ideal time to exhibit generosity. Donate Zakat and Sadaqah to benefit those in need.

Maintain patience and kindness: Avoid fights, gossip, and negativity. Encourage self-control and kindness.

Do not skip Suhoor: Sunnah, the pre-dawn meal, offers the energy to fast throughout the day.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water between Iftar and Suhoor to prevent dehydration.

Eat balanced meals: To maintain energy, include complex carbs, proteins, healthy fats, and fiber in your meals.

Break your fast gently: Begin with dates, fruits, or a light soup before moving on to more substantial items.

Practice portion control: Overeating at Iftar might cause pain. Eat attentively and in moderation.

Stay active: While fasting can be tiring, try to stay productive and manage your energy carefully.

Don'ts to follow during Ramadan 2025

To have a healthy and spiritually happy Ramadan, avoid these typical pitfalls:

Skipping suhoor: Missing the predawn meal can make you feel tired and hungry throughout the day.

Overeating at iftar: Overloading your plate might lead to bloating and discomfort. Moderation is crucial.

Food waste: Limit how much you make and prevent having too many leftovers.

Neglecting prayer: Fasting without a focus on spiritual development undermines the objective of Ramadan.

Being lazy: Even if you are exhausted, continue to be productive and make good use of your time.

Unhealthy eating habits: Avoid junk food and sugary snacks, which can make you feel lethargic.

Excessive caffeine: Drinking too much tea, coffee, or soda can cause dehydration.

Skipping water: Not drinking enough water can lead to weariness and dehydration.

