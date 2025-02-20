Ramadan 2025 date: When will the crescent moon be sighted in UAE? Check here fasting date in Abu Dhabi, Dubai People observe fasts from dawn to dusk without drinking water for 30 days during the month of Ramadan. Here take a look at the start date of Ramadan.

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar. The month of Ramadan is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year and people fast during this time to show devotion to the Lord and attain his blessings.

During the month of Ramadan, people observe fasts from dawn to dusk without drinking water for 30 days. This is known as Roza. They eat before daybreak and break their fast after sunset. The meal before daybreak is known as Suhoor and the meal after sunset is known as Iftar. The month of Ramadan ends with Eid-ul-Fitr wherein the crescent moon is spotted a day prior to the celebrations.

When is Ramadan 2025?

The spotting the crescent moon is an extremely important part of Ramadan as it marks the beginning of the holy month. According to the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on February 28, 2025. This means that the holy month of Ramadan will begin on March 1, 2025.

People living in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other states of the United Arab Emirates will offer the taraweeh prayers on the night of February 28, 2025 after sighting the crescent moon. This will be followed by fasting from the next day, i.e., March 1, 2025.

However, if the crescent moon is spotted a day later, i.e., March 1, 2025, the beginning of Ramadan will change accordingly and it will start on March 2, 2025.

People observing fasts during Ramadan will have to do so for approximately 13 hours at the beginning of Ramadan and for almost 13 hours and 45 minutes at the end of the month.

