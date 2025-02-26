Ramadan 2025 Calendar: When is Ramadan? Check city-wise sehri and iftar sunset timings in India This holy month of Ramadan is a symbol of spiritual and social unity for the Muslim community. During this time people not only seek forgiveness for their sins but also work for the welfare of society. Let's check the city-wise sehri and iftar sunset timings in India.

According to the Islamic calendar, the most sacred month for the Muslim community, Ramadan, starts from February 28. During this entire month, people of the Muslim community worship Allah and keep fast. The month of Ramadan begins after seeing the moon and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated only after the moon is visible. This year Ramadan can start from February 28, while fasting will be kept from March 1.

The month of Ramzan is considered the most sacred in Islam. During this time, people of the Muslim community not only keep fast but also take a pledge to help the poor, feed the hungry and stay away from evil. Imam Qari Noorullah Rahmani of the mosque located at Hatia Gachhi in Saharsa said that the purpose of Ramzan is to fulfil the duty of humanity and worship Allah.

Importance of Roza and Namaaz

During Ramadan, along with five times prayers, Roza is also considered to be obligatory. Imam Qari Noorullah said that the reward of worship done in this month is many times more. That is why people of the Muslim community keep Roza and worship Allah throughout the month. In this holy month, the doors of heaven are opened and the doors of hell are closed.

Three Ashras of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is divided into three parts. The first 10 days are called 'Rahmat', which symbolizes Allah's mercy and kindness. The second 10 days are 'Barkat', which symbolises prosperity and blessings. The last 10 days are 'Maghfirat', which is considered to be the time of forgiveness of sins and repentance.

Check city-wise sehri and iftar sunset timings in India

Things to do in Ramadan

Imam Sahab said that in the month of Ramadan, helping the poor, feeding the hungry and staying away from evil is most important. Along with this, offering five times prayers and fasting is also mandatory. He said that the reward of worship done in this month is many times more, so every Muslim should take full advantage of it.

